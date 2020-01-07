Jackery, the leader of innovative portable power and outdoor energy solutions, has launched two new products this year at CES — the Explorer 1000 and Explorer 300 portable power station. The Explorer 1000 is on display at the Jackery CES booth: LVCC, South Hall 3 - 30722.
The Jackery Explorer Series is a range of rechargeable lithium portable power supplies with AC outlet, DC, and USB ports. The Series will now include the Explorer 1000 and Explorer 300, in addition to the Explorer 500, Explorer 240, and Explorer 160. The Jackery Explorer 1000 and 300 provide reliable power for mainstream electronics, small appliances, and more. They’re perfect for a variety of activities including outdoor recreation, camping, and emergency preparedness.
The Jackery Explorer 1000:
- Most powerful Jackery portable power station (equipped with MPPT) available
- 1000Wh battery capacity charges and re-charges devices, with 1000W rated power and 2000W surge power
- 3 AC output ports, 2 USB-C output ports, 2 USB-A output ports, 1 x car output port
- Recharges three ways: AC Wall Outlet, 12V car outlet or solar panels
- Weighs 22 lbs
- Can be used to power small to medium devices such as juicers, ice makers, or toasters
- 2-Year Jackery Warranty
The Jackery Explorer 300:
- Lithium Portable Power Station (equipped with MPPT).
- 293Wh battery capacity charges and re-charges devices, with 300W rated power and 600W surge power
- 2 AC output ports, 1 USB-C output port, 2 USB-A output ports, 1 x car output port
- Recharges three ways: AC Wall Outlet, 12V car outlet or solar panels
- Portable, compact and lightweight (6.6 lbs)
- 4.5 Macbook recharges, 15 digital camera recharges, 18 smartphone recharges
- 2-Year Jackery Warranty
The Jackery Explorer 1000, Jackery’s most powerful Explorer option, is shipping in March at $999.99, and the Explorer 300 will be online in April with a suggested retail price of $349.99. These two models will be available at Amazon, jackery.com and select channel partners.
