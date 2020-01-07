Google Play Movies is still one of the best ways to purchase movies and TV shows online, thanks to its integration with YouTube purchases and support for Movies Anywhere. However, the service has been slow to adopt new technology. HDR compatibility didn't start rolling out until 2017, and support for the HDR10+ standard (which was created in 2017) is still missing — but not for much longer.

HDR10+ Technologies LLC, a technology alliance between 20th Century Fox, Panasonic, Samsung, and other companies, revealed a few new advancements at CES 2020. Nestled between details about upcoming phones and TVs with HDR10+, the group announced that Google Play Movies will be adding support for HDR10+:

GooglePlay Movies & TV, a major UHD OTT distributor, will support HDR10+ for their UHD titles.

That's not a lot of information to go on, but at least Google is working on it. The company doesn't currently sell any products capable of playing HDR10+ content (the Pixel 4 and Chromecast Ultra come close with HDR10 compatibility), but a few third-party devices with the Play Movies app do, like the Galaxy Tab S6 and Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K.