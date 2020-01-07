Back when Fossil introduced the fifth generation of its smartwatches, the company made clear that the energy management enhancements in the form of custom battery modes would also come to its fourth-gen watches. As promised, this software improvement has started rolling out across the range of Fossil's previous-gen Snapdragon 3100 Wear devices, like the Sloan HR, the Sport, the Venture, and the Explorist.

Fossil's battery modes come in four flavors intended for different usage patterns, as our own Corbin Davenport already explained in his Fossil Q review: 'Daily' is meant for nightly charging and leaves on most features except for the always-on display. 'Extended' disables all radios except Bluetooth, and you'll need to turn on the watch by pressing the side button. 'Time Only' turns off Wear OS altogether, and 'Custom' lets you choose which features to turn on and off. It's still a band-aid solution compared with the Apple Watch's reliable battery life out of the box, but it's better than what other Wear OS watches offer.

As Droid Life reports, all Fossil Snapdragon Wear 3100 watches that haven't already received the battery modes will get them over the next week via an update rolling out over the air. Since Fossil also produces smartwatches for its other brands, products like the Misfit Vapor X and the Kate Spade Sport (among others) will also benefit from the software.