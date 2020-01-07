There are not many projectors with Android TV built-in ⁠— we reviewed the Anker Nebula Capsule II and XGIMI Mogo and walked away impressed by them, but didn't like that neither of them has any official support for Netflix. Though you can always sideload the Netflix mobile app, it can be difficult to control and quite janky. The newly announced Epson EF-100 projector isn't quite comparable to those two ⁠— with no battery, it's not very portable ⁠— but it's the first Android TV projector we've come across with official Netflix support, and that's pretty exciting.

The projector utilizes a Microlaser Array to achieve 2,000 lumens of brightness and an "enhanced black density". It avoids the common projection problem of a rainbow effect with a 3-chip LCD projection technology. The image displays at 1280 x 800, but the projector accepts inputs up 1920 x 1080. It also has a built-in speaker and supports Bluetooth to use with wireless headphones and speakers.

The Epson EF-100 should be available to purchase starting this month ⁠— available in white and silver or black and copper. You'll be able to buy it from Epson as well as other retailers at the suggested retail price of $1,000.