Wi-Fi 6 has been around for months, if not years, but we’re yet to see a wave of mass-market routers and mesh systems supporting the latest standard — even Google’s Nest Wifi eschewed it. That is set to change in 2020 as mainstream networking brands like TP-Link are already taking the lead. The company yesterday refreshed its Deco line of mesh routers with three new systems that bring the wireless protocol to more price segments.

The top-of-the-line Deco X90 (AX6600) is a triband system that allows for maximum throughput using one 2.4GHz and two 5GHz bands that can run simultaneously. Two of these units can cover an area of 6000 sq. ft, connecting up to 200 devices. Sitting right below the X90 is the X60 (AX3000) that supports two bands offering slightly lower wireless speeds. Its two units can still cover an area of 5000 sq. ft and can connect up to 150 devices at once. At the entry-level, TP-Link announced the X20 series (AX1800) that aims to bring Wi-Fi 6 (dual-band) to the masses with its lower starting price.

For the X90, you’ll have to shell out $450 for a two-pack, while a similar-sized X60 pack will come in at $270. You’ll be able to get two units of Deco X20 for $190 with its three-unit package costing $270. Both the X20 and X60 will start shipping from March 2020, while the X90 will arrive a month later.

Part of TP-Links’ Deco lineup, all these models support a variety of smart features, including their remote management through the Deco mobile app and compatibility with Amazon Alexa. They also support WPA3 and HomeCare Pro for improved security, along with a proprietary mesh tech for better roaming and bandwidth routing.