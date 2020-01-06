The closest thing to a phone that we could say was from TCL would be all the licensed devices throughout the years for Alcatel, BlackBerry, and Palm. This past fall, TCL produced and sold the Plex phone under its own name in Europe. Now, the company more known for its TVs in the U.S. and Canada will be bringing multiple smartphones to those countries.
TCL is previewing its new 10L, 10 Pro, and 10 5G models at CES 2020. The 5G device will run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7-series SoC (the 765 in all likelihood) while the 10 Pro, which is positioned to take top billing this season, will have an AMOLED display produced from its sister company, TCL CSOT, which also fabricates the LCD and OLED panels for its televisions. The 10 Pro will also get an under-display fingerprint sensor to contrast the 10L's and 10 5G's rear-mounted capacitive sensors.
TCL 10 5G
All of them will be equipped with four rear cameras, though we only know of some of their abilities: the 10L will come with a 48MP primary camera plus cameras with ultrawide and macro lenses; the 10 Pro leads with a 64MP sensor, another sensor with 2.9μm photo cells, and the ultrawide and macro cameras, and; the 10 5G will also get a 64MP unit as well as its own ultrawide and macro cameras.
Camera details on the TCL 10 Pro
The trio — all of them probably aren't getting OLED displays, by the way — will also feature real-time visual and camera color and contrast tuning, a technology the company has branded as NXTVISION.
The phones will be further detailed at MWC, then will go on sale first in the U.S. and Canada starting in the second quarter starting at under US$500. International markets are also getting these models.
TCL is also has a foldable phone in the works and you can learn more about it here.
TCL Communication previews its new line of TCL-branded smartphones, including the company’s first 5G phone at CES 2020
LAS VEGAS – January 6, 2020 – Today at TCL’s official CES 2020 press conference, TCL Communication previewed its all-new TCL 10-Series smartphone lineup, including the company’s first 5G phone set to launch globally later this year. The TCL 10 5G is the company’s first 5G smartphone, following the successful launch of its 5G CPE device in 2019, and will be powered by Qualcomm®’s recently announced Snapdragon™ 7-Series 5G SoC. Along with the TCL 10 5G, the company also previewed the TCL 10 Pro and TCL 10L, which are designed to form the core of TCL’s smartphone portfolio in 2020 and will be available in global markets later this year. They will be available in the US and Canada beginning in Q2 2020, starting at under $500 USD.
“2020 will prove to be a critical year in the evolution of TCL’s business, not just as a mobile device manufacturer, but also as China’s only end-to-end global consumer electronics brand,” said Kevin Wang, CEO of TCL Industrial Holdings. “Our TCL-branded smartphones and mobile devices will be an important focal point for the larger TCL ecosystem moving forward, and with these powerful and accessible devices coming this year, we feel TCL is well-prepared to compete in any market around the world.”
Each of these new TCL smartphones features the company’s new design for 2020, which includes quad-rear cameras, as well as TCL-made displays to provide a more immersive and crisp viewing experience. They will also feature TCL’s NXTVISION visual technology, a proprietary advanced display optimization and camera technology, so you can see your screen come to life with enriched color, clarity and contrast enhancement in real-time and have an elevated camera experience.
The TCL 10 Pro is the first TCL device to feature the company’s edge AMOLED display for an even richer multimedia experience. This technology is made possible through TCL Communication’s sister company, TCL CSOT, which also develops the award-winning display panels for TCL televisions. CSOT is one of the worldwide leaders in LCD panels as well as LTPS, AMOLED and advanced display technologies such as flexible displays. TCL Communication’s close supply chain collaboration with CSOT ensures timely support and prioritized utility of the latest display technologies while also making our products more affordable for consumers.
“The 2020 TCL smartphone lineup is our most ambitious effort yet to bring beautifully crafted, modern smartphones to the masses while keeping our devices accessibly priced,” said Shane Lee, General Manager, Global Product Center at TCL Communication. “With each of these new devices, we focused on creating a complete smartphone experience capable of meeting the everyday needs of our customers, while delivering on the quality and value consumers have come to expect from TCL.”
TCL will officially launch the TCL 10L, 10 Pro and 10 5G at a press event in Barcelona, Spain on February 22, 2020 as part of Mobile World Congress, along with additional products to be announced.
