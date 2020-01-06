Shure is known for its industry-leading microphones and other professional production gear, but the company is also in the consumer audio business. At CES 2020, Shure has introduced its new AONIC line of products, consisting of its first true wireless earbuds, the AONIC 215, and the wireless noise cancelling AONIC 50 over-ear headphones. It doesn't share too many details on the two products just yet.

It's likely the AONIC 215 come without active noise cancellation, but Shure says they'll have some "sound isolating" feature, so they should help you somewhat drown out the noise when you're out and about. This might be in part due to their design, which is similar to professional on-stage monitoring gear. The buds will have eight hours of battery life on their own with three additional full charges thanks to a battery-equipped case. Other than that, Shure doesn't share many concrete facts, like which Bluetooth protocols the buds support and which USB interface is used for charging.

The AONIC 50 come with active noise cancellation and are supposed to last for 20 hours on a single charge. Shure promises a comfortable design that will allow you to wear the headphones for extended periods. We don't know if USB-C and a 3.5mm jack are included, but since Shure is a pro audio company, we sure hope they are.

Both devices (as well as future products in the AONIC line) can be configured with the ShurePlus Play app that functions as a music player and offers custom EQ settings. The application will also let you balance noise cancellation and an environment mode on the AONIC 50 headphones.

The AONIC 215 earbuds will cost $279 while the headphones will go for $399. Shure will provide more details on the products when they launch in spring 2020.