When it comes to true wireless earbuds, there's a bunch of brands and products to choose from. With the recent release of the Sony WF-1000XM3 and AirPods Pro, most high-end ones are starting to offer active noise cancellation, a technology that used to be exclusive to headphones. In this context, it makes sense for Panasonic to want to rival its compatriot, which it's trying to achieve with the announcement of three true wireless earbuds.

Two models, the RZ-S500W and RZ-S300W, will bear Panasonic's name. The first features what the company calls Dual Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling. This technology combines FeedForward Noise Cancelling (FF-NC), Feedback Noise Cancelling (FB-NC) and an Analog/Digital Processing to offer what it claims is the best noise cancelation performance for true wireless buds.

Like most of the competing products, these buds provide an ambient sound mode, letting you hear your surroundings without having to take them off. Their advanced microphones can also remove wind noise when placing calls, which is a major complaint with most of the ones on the market today. Both buds work independently, meaning you'll be able to use just the left or right one and won't be limited to the one with the Bluetooth antenna. Lastly, if you're planning on using your buds during your workouts, you'll be happy to know they are IPX4-rated, which means they'll resist water splashes. Unfortunately, you won't be able to wash them under clear water, as they're not entirely waterproof.

Alongside these two products, Technics, the company's sub-brand that focuses on premium audio equipment, announced the EAH-AZ70W true wireless buds. They offer the same noise cancellation technology as the RZ-S500W, but are designed to provide a higher audio quality: They are equipped with a dynamic driver that uses a graphene-coated PEEK diaphragm, as well as an acoustic control chamber to optimize the airflow and provide an improved audio experience. The rest of the specs are the same, including the IP-X4 certification. In terms of battery life, they are expected to provide about six hours of playback time with noise cancelation on, and a total of 18 hours using the charging case.

Unfortunately, the company hasn't officially confirmed the expected battery life for the RZ-S500W and RZ-S300W. Similarly, we're not sure how these will be charged, although it's safe to assume they'll feature a USB-C port.

The three devices will be available in June 2020, with a choice of black and white for the Panasonic models, and silver and black for the Technics buds. The company hasn't announced the prices yet, and I'm eager to see how they'll compete with the WF-1000XM3.