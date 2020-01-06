We don't see many phone announcements at CES shows these days, mostly since Mobile World Congress is just a month away, but there are plenty of Chromebooks to get excited about. Lenovo revealed two new Chrome OS devices today, a Surface-style tablet and a 13-inch convertable laptop.

IdeaPad Duet

The more interesting of the two is the IdeaPad Duet (pictured above), a Chrome OS tablet with a detachable keyboard cover. Detailed specifications aren't available yet, but Lenovo promises USI stylus support, a 10.1-inch 1290x1200 IPS screen, a battery life of 10 hours, and a built-in 135-degree hinge.

Interestingly, the IdeaPad Duet is slated to get Chrome OS updates until June 2028. That might make it the first Chromebook to launch with eight years of software support — Google's own Pixel Slate will stop reviving updates in mid-2026.

Lenovo says the IdeaPad Duet will be released in May, and will start at $279.99. For some reason, it will carry the name of "Lenovo Chromebook Duet" only in North America.

IdeaPad Flex 5 Chromebook

There's no shortage of 13-inch convertible Chromebooks, but the IdeaPad Flex 5 does have one interesting feature: it can be configured with a 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, making it one of the first Chrome OS devices with a Comet Lake CPU.

Other specifications include "up to" 128GB of storage and 8GB RAM, front-facing stereo speakers, an IPS display with a maximum 300-nit brightness, an integrated stylus, Wi-Fi 6 support, and a spill-resistant keyboard. It sounds like a great all-around package, but we'll have to see what hardware configurations will be available in North America.

The IdeaPad Flex 5 has one more feature that no Chromebook on the market right now has: a Thunderbolt 3 port. There was evidence last year that Google was adding Thunderbolt support to Chrome OS, allowing multiple high-bandwidth displays and hubs to be connected through a single Type-C port. We'll have to see how useful a Thunderbolt port in a Chromebook will be.

Lenovo says the IdeaPad Flex 5, named the 'Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5' in North America, will start at $359.99 when it arrives in late June.