CES 2020 is underway in Las Vegas, and audio brand Jabra has used it as a platform to announce its latest hardware. Following on from the Elite 75t true wireless earbuds it launched in September, Jabra is introducing an Active model with improved water resistance. The Elite 45h represents a new on-ear form factor for the Danish brand.

While the regular Elite 75t variant is already dust and waterproof with an IP55 rating, the Active version bumps this up to IP57 for extra peace of mind while exercising. They also have the same two-year warranty. The only other difference is a special grip coating that apparently ensures a more secure fit. Aside from that, these are practically identical to the Elite 75t, with 7.5 hours battery life per charge (28 with the case), 60 minutes from a 15-minute charge over USB-C, passive noise cancellation, and four-microphone noise reduction tech for calls.

Jabra has also said that the upcoming MySound feature will deliver a new software experience that will allow each user to "optimize their audio experience based their personal hearing profile." Furthermore, MyControls will let you customize the buttons and use only one earbud at a time if you so wish. Hopefully, these won't be the only changes with Sound+ app update coming in Q2 2020, since it's been a little unreliable and buggy recently.

Alongside the new earbuds, Jabra is also introducing a pair of over-ear wireless headphones, and the Elite 45h is the most affordable consumer audio product Jabra has launched to date ($99/£89). Battery life is listed as an incredible 40 hours, with eight hours from just a 15-minute charge, and dual mics should make for decent call quality. The lightweight set (170g) can be folded flat for easy storage, and there's one-touch access to your voice assistant of choice. MySound audio tuning will also be available on this model.

You can pre-order the Elite Active 75t now for $199.99/£189.99 ($20 more than the standard version) in Navy, Copper Black, or Titanium Black. The Elite 45h will arrive in March for just $99/£89, with five color options: Titanium Black, Black (Best Buy US Exclusive), Gold Beige, Navy, and Copper Black (Amazon exclusive).