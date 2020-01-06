Over the last few years, smart home devices like locks, cameras, and lights have grown to have a significant presence at CES. Home security conglomerate Hampton, the parent company of numerous lock brands including Brinks, just introduced several new smart locks at CES 2020.

First, we have two new products meant to replace the external portion of a door's deadbolt from Hampton subsidiary BenjiLock. The first of these newly announced locks, the Livia, comes in both internet-connected and offline variants. Hampton also introduced the offline-only Luca under the BenjiLock brand, for use in areas where WiFi connectivity is limited, such as cabins or vacation rentals. These smart lock shouldn't leave you wanting when it comes to methods of entry, as you'll be able to unlock them with a built-in keypad, fingerprint reader, the tried-and-true physical key, or Hampton's Array app if you go for the connected model.

Lastly, we have the renter-friendly Array Revive deadbolt (above), which still provides much of the functionality expected from a smart lock while leaving the outer door unaltered by replacing the interior portion of your deadbolt. All of these locks (aside from the offline models) include Google Assistant, Alexa, and Siri functionality.

At launch, the BenjiLock Livia and Luca will be available in your choice of bronze, nickel, or matte black finishes with prices ranging from $139 to $229. The Arrive, currently scheduled for release in Fall 2020, will be available in nickel, bronze, or polished chrome, but we have no information on pricing as of yet.