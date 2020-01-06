Want to stream Netflix, Hulu, or Prime Video on your TV? Perhaps you're over the set-top box or dongle? Amazon has smartened up your choices, announcing the first Fire TV Edition soundbar this past fall. Today, the company has announced a new soundbar coming soon to the U.S. and Canada. And soon, you'll be able to stream into your in-vehicle entertainment system with the new Fire TV Edition for Auto.

TCL has joined Anker in offering a Fire TV Edition soundbar. The TCL Alto 8+ delivers 2.1 Dolby Digital Plus sound as well as 4K Fire TV streaming plus an Alexa-powered remote for US$200. It's available in the U.S. and Canada today. Expect more OEMs to bring Fire TV Edition soundbars with complex features like HDMI switching and Dolby Atmos later in 2020.

If you've been looking for a better way to fill your passenger-row screens in a future BMW or Fiat Chrysler car, Amazon will have you covered with its new Fire TV Edition for Auto program, integrating Fire TV and Alexa through the infotainment system. You can hook it up with a cellular connection or a Wi-Fi hotspot to stream. Alternatively, you can use Fire TV Recast or connect other devices to play stuff you've loaded up. No specific word on when to expect this round of Fire TV Edition-ening.

Amazon is also firing up Fire TV Edition for Operators to let service providers integrate Fire TV into their products — Verizon was an early partner last year — and Fire TV Edition - Certified Solutions Providers to bring Fire TV to markets and verticals where Amazon doesn't necessarily have the best reach for one reason or another. This may allow high-spec, low-price Fire TVs to sell in remote regions and for Fire TV dongles to plug into your car's existing infotainment system.

Amazon says 40 million users have turned to Fire TV for their streaming needs through their first-party devices or a growing portfolio of Fire TV Edition products which will number above 150 by the end of the year.