Diesel, part of Fossil Group, revealed its first Wear OS watch in 2017. The black-and-brown device was one of the largest smartwatches at the time, with a case size of 48mm and a 12mm thickness, and an updated model with a white casing arrived late last year. Diesel has another watch to announce at CES 2020: the Fadelite.

The Diesel On Fadelite is another complete design refresh, this time going with a translucent hard nylon casing. There will be four variations available: red to black, black to clear, blue to clear, and all clear. If you have fond memories of transparent 90's electronics, this might be the smartwatch for you.

The watch is also a departure from previous Diesel watches for its physical size. Diesel wanted something that would appeal to more than just people with huge wrists, so the Fadelite has a smaller 43mm casing, making it similar in size to the Fossil Gen 5 and Galaxy Watch Active2.

Diesel's announcement was light on technical details, but it sounds like the Fadelite is more or less a Fossil Gen 5 smartwatch in a different casing. It has a Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor, more storage space (presumably 8GB), support for Google Pay, GPS tracking, swim protection, and 'Rapid Charging.'

The Diesel On Fadelite will be released in March 2019, for an MSRP of $275. You'll be able to get it from diesel.com and physical Diesel stores, and if you prefer the design of last year's Axiom watch, that will continue to be sold.