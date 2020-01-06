If there's one thing that is guaranteed to be at any CES show, it's smart speakers (and TVs). The latest speaker to be announced is the Soundform Elite by Belkin, a Google Assistant-powered smart speaker and wireless charger in a single unit.

Belkin's press release was short on details, but we do know the Soundform Elite "offers high-fidelity sound" with a maximum volume of 90dB SPL, 10W Qi fast wireless charging, and Google Assistant built-in. As with all Assistant smart speakers, the Soundform Elite doubles as a Cast target, so you can stream music to it from your phone or other device.

The speaker definitely looks sleek, with a gray mesh design similar to that of Google's own products. You'll be able to buy it in the United Kingdom next month for £279.99.