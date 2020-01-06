Aukey already makes some pretty fast charging products for mobile devices and laptops, but last year's innovation is this year's mountain to conquer. At CES 2020, the company unveiled its next-generation power delivery charging solutions dubbed the Omnia Series. Not only are these wall adaptors smaller than their predecessors, they are more powerful, as well.

Inside every Omnia Series charger sits a new assembly of integrated circuits that Aukey is calling the OmniaChip. Built with GaN (gallium nitride) technology, Aukey's newest lineup boasts faster switching speeds via Dynamic Detect and greater energy savings. There are a total of five Aukey Omnia chargers all aimed at different user needs:

Omnia 61W PD Wall Charger Model: PA-B2 Dimensions: 43 x 43 x 30 mm Ports: Single USB-C Max output: 61W through USB Power Delivery 3.0



Omnia 65W Dual-Port PD Wall Charger Model: PA-B3 Dimensions: 52 x 52 x 30 mm Ports: Single USB-C Max output: 60W through USB Power Delivery 3.0



Omnia 65W Dual-Port PD Wall Charger Model: PA-B4 Dimensions: 52 x 52 x 30 mm Ports: Dual USB-C Max output: Top port pushes 18W through USB Power Delivery; Bottom port pushes 60W through USB Power Delivery



Aukey hasn't released all the details on the two 100W chargers, but based on their names, they are expected to have a max power output of 100W through USB Power Delivery. The PA-B5 single USB-C model will measure 54 x 54 x 30 mm while the PA-B6 dual USB-C version is only slightly larger at 56 x 56 x 30 mm.

Prices for the Aukey Omnia Series chargers have not been announced yet. They are expected to go on sale in Q2 of 2020 and will be available in both black and white versions.