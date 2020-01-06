Amazon's Echo is at the heart of the company's lineup of smart speakers and displays. For the ones who prefer a cheaper version, the Echo Dot comes in a smaller footprint but also with inferior audio. On the contrary, if you're looking for a higher-end speaker, there wasn't a proper offering until now, as the Echo Plus didn't offer much better sound quality than the Echo, but instead included a built-in Zigbee hub to control your smart devices. Back in September, though, Amazon unveiled the Echo Studio, a new high-end speaker built to compete with the Google Home Max. It's now available on the retailer's site for $200.

For this price, you get high-quality audio, coming from to the 1" tweeter, three 2" mid-range speakers, and 5.25" woofer, which can deliver up to 330W of peak power. Thanks to the Dolby Atmos and Sony 360 Reality Audio technologies, the Echo Studio can deliver an immersive 3D audio experience. Also, just like its competitor from Google, the speaker can automatically adjust itself to the acoustics of a room, without even having to ask for it.

As this is a high-end Echo device, it naturally comes with Alexa, and also has an embedded Zigbee hub, which is particularly convenient if you have Hue bulbs at home.

You can buy your Echo Studio on Amazon today for $200.