What's better than an Echo Dot or Google Nest Mini smart speaker? How about a smart speaker that can charge all the things? Accell's new Power Dot Office does just that, and it's now available for $55.

Accell announced the Power Dot Office as part of its 2020 product lineup, even though it came out last month. The accessory is a round hub device with four protected AC outlets, three USB Type-A ports, and one USB Type-C connector. The hole in the top is for inserting an Amazon Echo or Google Nest/Home Mini. You can also put some candy in there, if you want. It's a free country.

The Accell Power Dot office with an 8-foot power cord is available now in white and black on Amazon for $54.99. You can also get one with a 16-foot cable for $10 more.