Welcome to Monday, everyone. I know it can be tough to return to work after the holidays, so why not take a gander at the latest sales available on the Google Play Store to start your first full week back at work on a positive note. It would seem the mass-release of sales we saw over the holidays are indeed starting to die down, but that doesn't mean I still don't have a few quality apps and games to point out today, which I've highlighted in bold in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 42 temporarily free and 47 on-sale apps and games for the start of the week.
Free
Apps
- NT Calculator - Extensive Calculator Pro $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Wholesome World $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Pro Mp3 player - Qamp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- MyCal Pro - All in One Calculator & Converter $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Internet Booster & Net Faster Pro | No-ads $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Reclamation $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- [VIP] Smash it $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Black Game: Math Puzzles PRO 2020 $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Sudoku : Cartoon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- That level logic 2D PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Idle Poo Factory VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Truck Rush 3D - Running car racing casual game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Buff Knight - Idle RPG Runner $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Classic Sudoku PRO(No Ads) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dot Heroes - VIP Edition $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Fit Tile $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Fit Toon - Series 1 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Grow Zombie VIP - Merge Zombies $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Lophis Roguelike:Card RPG game,Darkest Dungeon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- New Math Puzzles 2020 PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Trigono - geometric brain boiling adventure $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Animals Memory Game PRO 2019 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Everybody's RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Message Quest — the amazing adventures of Feste $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- [VIP] 2048 Bunny Maker - bunny city building $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dragon Raid (Hardcore - idle rpg) $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Freelancer Simulator Inc : Game Dev Money Clicker $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Sword Knights : Idle RPG (Magic) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Tap Town Premium (idle RPG) - Magic $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Mellow Dark - Icon Pack $1.00 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Rugos Premium - Icon Pack $1.00 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Aura - Icon Pack $1.00 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Aurora Icon Pack $1.00 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Flax - Icon Pack $1.00 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Graby - Icon Pack $1.00 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Graby Spin - Icon Pack $1.00 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Redox - Icon Pack $1.00 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Krix Icon Pack $1.00 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Smoon UI - Squircle Icon Pack $1.00 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Yomira- Icon Pack $1.00 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Ascio - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Oscuro Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
Sale
Apps
- Currency Converter Easily Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Hue Music $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
- My Handbook Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Unusual Wallpapers $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Abs workout PRO $5.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- Sleep as Android Unlock 💤 Sleep cycle smart alarm $5.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Easy IP Subnet Calculator - Pro $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- HIIT - interval workout PRO $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Learn Angular 8 [PRO] - Complete Angular 8 Path $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- NT Converter - Unit Converter Premium $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Password Manager+: Cloud Backup & Fingerprint $4.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Sideload Channel Launcher 2 for TV $3.48 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- All Video Audio Converter PRO $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- EasyJoin "Pro": SMS from PC - Share files offline $14.99 -> $9.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Learn Laravel [PRO] - Laravel Tutorials - Ads Free $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- MP3 Cutter Ringtone Maker PRO $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- MP3 VOLUME BOOST GAIN LOUD PRO $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- DirectChat Pro (ChatHeads) $1.98 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- General Calculator [Ad-free] $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Learn English Sentence Master Pro $10.99 -> $5.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Learn React 16.9 [Pro] - ReactJs Tutorials & Guide $1.99 -> $1.29; Sale ends in 6 days
- Reminder PRO $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- KR KITT : Game 2 $6.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- A Good Snowman $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- BlastZone 2: Arcade Shooter $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Cosmic Express $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Hangman Premium $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Hexologic $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Mental Hospital III HD $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Mental Hospital IV HD $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Word Search Premium $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Age of Civilizations Asia $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- ColEm Deluxe - Complete ColecoVision Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Peace, Death! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Puzlogic $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Runic Curse $2.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- CrossWords 10 Pro $1.59 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- DayD: Through time $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 hours
- DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Harvest Master: Farm Sim $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Math Multiplication Division $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- S9 Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- BlackSánBlue Circle | Xperia™ Theme $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- BlackSánWhite Circle | Xperia™ Theme $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- iLauncher X Pro os13 theme $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Outline Icons - Icon Pack - SALE! $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Unicorn Dark - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
