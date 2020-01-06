Welcome to Monday, everyone. I know it can be tough to return to work after the holidays, so why not take a gander at the latest sales available on the Google Play Store to start your first full week back at work on a positive note. It would seem the mass-release of sales we saw over the holidays are indeed starting to die down, but that doesn't mean I still don't have a few quality apps and games to point out today, which I've highlighted in bold in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 42 temporarily free and 47 on-sale apps and games for the start of the week.

Free

Apps

  1. NT Calculator - Extensive Calculator Pro $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  2. Wholesome World $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. Pro Mp3 player - Qamp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. MyCal Pro - All in One Calculator & Converter $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. Internet Booster & Net Faster Pro | No-ads $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Reclamation $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. [VIP] Smash it $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Black Game: Math Puzzles PRO 2020 $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Sudoku : Cartoon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. That level logic 2D PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  6. Idle Poo Factory VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. Truck Rush 3D - Running car racing casual game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  8. Buff Knight - Idle RPG Runner $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Classic Sudoku PRO(No Ads) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Dot Heroes - VIP Edition $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. Fit Tile $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. Fit Toon - Series 1 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  13. Grow Zombie VIP - Merge Zombies $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  14. Lophis Roguelike:Card RPG game,Darkest Dungeon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  15. New Math Puzzles 2020 PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  16. Trigono - geometric brain boiling adventure $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  17. Animals Memory Game PRO 2019 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  18. Everybody's RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  19. Message Quest — the amazing adventures of Feste $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  20. [VIP] 2048 Bunny Maker - bunny city building $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  21. Dragon Raid (Hardcore - idle rpg) $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  22. Freelancer Simulator Inc : Game Dev Money Clicker $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  23. Sword Knights : Idle RPG (Magic) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  24. Tap Town Premium (idle RPG) - Magic $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Mellow Dark - Icon Pack $1.00 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Rugos Premium - Icon Pack $1.00 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Aura - Icon Pack $1.00 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. Aurora Icon Pack $1.00 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  5. Flax - Icon Pack $1.00 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  6. Graby - Icon Pack $1.00 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  7. Graby Spin - Icon Pack $1.00 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  8. Redox - Icon Pack $1.00 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  9. Krix Icon Pack $1.00 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  10. Smoon UI - Squircle Icon Pack $1.00 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  11. Yomira- Icon Pack $1.00 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  12. Ascio - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  13. Oscuro Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Currency Converter Easily Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
  2. Hue Music $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
  3. My Handbook Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  4. Unusual Wallpapers $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  5. Abs workout PRO $5.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 2 days
  6. Sleep as Android Unlock 💤 Sleep cycle smart alarm $5.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  7. Easy IP Subnet Calculator - Pro $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  8. HIIT - interval workout PRO $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  9. Learn Angular 8 [PRO] - Complete Angular 8 Path $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  10. NT Converter - Unit Converter Premium $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  11. Password Manager+: Cloud Backup & Fingerprint $4.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  12. Sideload Channel Launcher 2 for TV $3.48 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  13. All Video Audio Converter PRO $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  14. EasyJoin "Pro": SMS from PC - Share files offline $14.99 -> $9.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  15. Learn Laravel [PRO] - Laravel Tutorials - Ads Free $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  16. MP3 Cutter Ringtone Maker PRO $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  17. MP3 VOLUME BOOST GAIN LOUD PRO $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  18. DirectChat Pro (ChatHeads) $1.98 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  19. General Calculator [Ad-free] $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  20. Learn English Sentence Master Pro $10.99 -> $5.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  21. Learn React 16.9 [Pro] - ReactJs Tutorials & Guide $1.99 -> $1.29; Sale ends in 6 days
  22. Reminder PRO $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days

Games

  1. KR KITT : Game 2 $6.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. A Good Snowman $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  3. BlastZone 2: Arcade Shooter $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. Cosmic Express $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Hangman Premium $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Hexologic $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Mental Hospital III HD $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Mental Hospital IV HD $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Word Search Premium $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Age of Civilizations Asia $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. ColEm Deluxe - Complete ColecoVision Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. Peace, Death! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. Puzlogic $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. Runic Curse $2.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. CrossWords 10 Pro $1.59 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  16. DayD: Through time $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 hours
  17. DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  18. Harvest Master: Farm Sim $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  19. Math Multiplication Division $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. S9 Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. BlackSánBlue Circle | Xperia™ Theme $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. BlackSánWhite Circle | Xperia™ Theme $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. iLauncher X Pro os13 theme $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. Outline Icons - Icon Pack - SALE! $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. Unicorn Dark - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days