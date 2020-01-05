TWRP is the most popular custom recovery for Android devices, allowing you to do anything from flash ROMs to perform full storage backups. Now the project has officially added support for more phones, including the Nokia 7.1, Xiaomi Mi 9T, and others.

Without further ado, here's the full list of newly-supported phones:

Nokia 6.2 (SLD_sprout)

Nokia 7.2 (DDV_sprout)

Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro / Redmi K20 Pro (raphael/raphaelin)

Xiaomi Mi 9T / Redmi K20 (davinci/davinciin)

Xiaomi Mi 9 (cepheus)

Realme X2 Pro (RMX1931)

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8/8T (ginkgo/willow)

Xiaomi Redmi 8 (olive)

Nokia 7.1 (CTL_sprout)

That's a whole lot of Xiaomi phones. Don't get too excited about the Nokia support, though — while the 7.2 and 6.2 shipped with unlockable bootloaders, HMD Global "fixed" them in post-launch updates. However, unofficial unlocking methods may still exist.

As always, you can install TWRP through the above links, or using the official TWRP application below.