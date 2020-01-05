ARLO INTRODUCES FIRST-EVER WIRE-FREE FLOODLIGHT CAMERA FOR EVEN BOLDER ILLUMINATION AND PROTECTION

Multi-Functional Floodlight Camera Cuts Through Darkness with Powerful LEDs and 2K Resolution Within a Design-Forward Aesthetic

SAN JOSE, Calif. and LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Jan. 5, 2020 — Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO), the #1 internet connected camera brand, today announced the all-new Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera. An extension of Arlo’s smart home security ecosystem, and recently selected as a CES 2020 Innovation Award Honoree, Arlo’s integrated floodlight camera is the first wire-free variant on the market. The versatile floodlight camera brings powerful LEDs, an integrated 2K HDR camera, 160-degree field of view, two-way audio, custom lighting configurations and a built-in siren to any home or small buiness. It also lends itself to a number of use cases through a robust suite of smart features with the support of Arlo’s AI subscription-based service, Arlo Smart. Boasting a sleek, fully integrated design, the floodlight camera offers a beautiful exterior security soluiton to please most discerning homeowners. The Arlo Wire-Free Floodlight Camera will be available in Spring 2020 at a MSRP of $249.99.

“Arlo’s industry-leading technology is now packed into a wire free, sleek form factor allowing for seamless camera and floodlight integration,” said Tejas Shah, SVP product and chief information officer. “With this highly functional, yet minimalist design, users are able to reap the benefits of increased illumination, best-in-class camera performance and computer vision technology resulting in even more peace of mind – all without compromising their home exterior aesthetic.”

The Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera implements a variety of features to clearly identify and alert who or what is outside a user’s home. These ensure maximum image and audio quality even in instances where users might typically experience a washout effect from brightness or distracting background noise. Features include:

Superior Brightness: Powerful LED’s illuminate a wide area, activated by motion or manually.

2K Video with HDR: Zoom in on objects and see clearer details and colors in 2K HDR during live or recorded video viewing.

Color Night Vision: See what’s lurking in the dark with color night vision or traditional black and white.

160-degree Diagonal View: Keep an eye on more of what matters with a wider field-of-view.

2-Way Audio: Hear and speak to visitors clearly with superior audio quality.

Built-in Smart Siren: Trigger your siren remotely or automatically during an event.

Rechargeable Battery: Convenient and long-lasting battery to take the expense out of security.

Custom Control: Enhance protection with custom floodlight and camera settings.

Thanks to a dedicated ambient light sensor, the floodlight camera can automatically measure the amount of surrounding light to allow for true customization for when the floodlight automatically turns on. To do so, users can configure the ambient light sensor’s sensitivity threshold to surrounding light within the Arlo app. This level of customization will in turn help users further preserve the product’s battery life as well. The floodlight camera also offers three different light patterns – constant, flashing, and pulsating – which users can control manually on-demand or via automation rules.

The Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera was designed with user convenience in mind and allows for easy installation in a variety of outdoor environments. Through its clean, unibody design, the floodlight camera offers a beautiful outer-body casing to seamlessly blend into any home exterior. Designed with an integrated ball mount and ceiling adapter accessory, users can easily articulate the floodlight camera in nearly any direction and install on a number of hard surfaces.

With the purchase of the Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera, users will receive a complimentary three-month trial to Arlo’s AI subscription-based service, Arlo Smart, where they will have access to rolling 30-days of 2K cloud recordings to store and view video clips. Users will be able to customize their experience by adjusting notification settings to spot people, vehicles, animals or packages.2 Arlo Smart’s e9113 feature provides access to emergency services local to the camera’s location for quick action in emergency situations. Controlled entirely through the Arlo app, users can easily view live streams and recordings from their floodlight cameras, adjust their camera’s settings or access cloud recordings with the available Arlo Smart trial.