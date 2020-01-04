The Galaxy S11 (or is it S20?) is fast-approaching, and Samsung always announces its new S-series flagship phones in February or March. Now we know when this year's devices will be revealed: February 11th.
The below promotional video was accidentally uploaded early to a Samsung press video channel, and was discovered by Max Weinbach (of XDA Developers) and @water8192 on Twitter. At the end, the video states Samsung Unpacked will occur on February 11th, and the event will be live-streamed as always.
It's all but certain we'll see the next mainline Galaxy S phones at the event, and a new Galaxy Fold is also a possibility. We won't have to wait long to find out.
Samsung has officially confirmed the Unboxed event for February 11th at 11 AM Pacific Time. The company says it will "unveil new, innovative devices that will shape the next decade of mobile experiences."
