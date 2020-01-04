Fast charging can be a difficult topic to wrap your head around. There are a lot of competing standards, all with different cables and power adapters, but one of the most popular is Qualcomm's 'Quick Charge' technology. The most recent versions, QC 4 and 4+, allow charging at up to 100W (though few devices reach that). Both versions also allow you to use USB Power Delivery (USB-PD) chargers to reach speeds of up to 27W, so your phone or tablet will work with just about any fast charger.

Looking for devices that support Quick Charge 2.0/3.0? Check out Looking for devices that support Quick Charge 2.0/3.0? Check out this list

Quick Charge 4 was short-lived, and is only found on a few phones. Quick Charge 4+ is the latest version, and is present on many newer flagship and mid-range devices. Both iterations are very similar, and support the same charging speeds — the only differences are in minor features. For example, Dual Charge, a technology that divides power input into two power management ICs, was optional on 4 but a requirement with 4+.

Without further ado, here are all the devices compatible with QC 4/4+.

Quick Charge 4

ASUS ZenFone 6

Lenovo Z6 Pro

LG G7 ThinQ

LG G8 ThinQ

LG V40 ThinQ

LG V50 ThinQ

Redmi Note 7

Redmi Note 7 Pro

Quick Charge 4+