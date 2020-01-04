Fast charging can be a difficult topic to wrap your head around. There are a lot of competing standards, all with different cables and power adapters, but one of the most popular is Qualcomm's 'Quick Charge' technology. The most recent versions, QC 4 and 4+, allow charging at up to 100W (though few devices reach that). Both versions also allow you to use USB Power Delivery (USB-PD) chargers to reach speeds of up to 27W, so your phone or tablet will work with just about any fast charger.
Quick Charge 4 was short-lived, and is only found on a few phones. Quick Charge 4+ is the latest version, and is present on many newer flagship and mid-range devices. Both iterations are very similar, and support the same charging speeds — the only differences are in minor features. For example, Dual Charge, a technology that divides power input into two power management ICs, was optional on 4 but a requirement with 4+.
Without further ado, here are all the devices compatible with QC 4/4+.
Quick Charge 4
- ASUS ZenFone 6
- Lenovo Z6 Pro
- LG G7 ThinQ
- LG G8 ThinQ
- LG V40 ThinQ
- LG V50 ThinQ
- Redmi Note 7
- Redmi Note 7 Pro
Quick Charge 4+
- AGM X3
- Black Shark 2
- BQ Aquaris X2
- BQ Aquaris X2 Pro
- Hisense U30
- nubia mini
- nubia Z17
- nubia Z18
- Qiku N7 pro
- Razer Phone
- Razer Phone 2
- Redmi K20
- Redmi K20 Pro
- Samsung Galaxy A70
- Samsung Galaxy A80
- Smartisan R1
- Xiaomi Mi 8
- Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition
- Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro
- Xiaomi Mi 9
- Xiaomi Mi A2
- Xiaomi Mi MIX 3
- Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G
- Xiaomi Poco F1
- ZTE AXON Pro 9
- ZTE AXON 10 Pro
