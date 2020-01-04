Fast charging can be a difficult topic to wrap your head around. There are a lot of competing standards, all with different cables and power adapters, but one of the most popular is Qualcomm's 'Quick Charge' technology. The most recent versions, QC 4 and 4+, allow charging at up to 100W (though few devices reach that). Both versions also allow you to use USB Power Delivery (USB-PD) chargers to reach speeds of up to 27W, so your phone or tablet will work with just about any fast charger.

Looking for devices that support Quick Charge 2.0/3.0? Check out this list.

Quick Charge 4 was short-lived, and is only found on a few phones. Quick Charge 4+ is the latest version, and is present on many newer flagship and mid-range devices. Both iterations are very similar, and support the same charging speeds — the only differences are in minor features. For example, Dual Charge, a technology that divides power input into two power management ICs, was optional on 4 but a requirement with 4+.

Without further ado, here are all the devices compatible with QC 4/4+.

Quick Charge 4

  • ASUS ZenFone 6
  • Lenovo Z6 Pro
  • LG G7 ThinQ
  • LG G8 ThinQ
  • LG V40 ThinQ
  • LG V50 ThinQ
  • Redmi Note 7
  • Redmi Note 7 Pro

Quick Charge 4+

  • AGM X3
  • Black Shark 2
  • BQ Aquaris X2
  • BQ Aquaris X2 Pro
  • Hisense U30
  • nubia mini
  • nubia Z17
  • nubia Z18
  • Qiku N7 pro
  • Razer Phone
  • Razer Phone 2
  • Redmi K20
  • Redmi K20 Pro
  • Samsung Galaxy A70
  • Samsung Galaxy A80
  • Smartisan R1
  • Xiaomi Mi 8
  • Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition
  • Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro
  • Xiaomi Mi 9
  • Xiaomi Mi A2
  • Xiaomi Mi MIX 3
  • Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G
  • Xiaomi Poco F1
  • ZTE AXON Pro 9
  • ZTE AXON 10 Pro