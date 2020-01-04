Fast charging can be a difficult topic to wrap your head around. There are a lot of competing standards, all with different cables and power adapters, but one of the most popular is Qualcomm's 'Quick Charge' technology. There are different versions with different charging speeds, but QC 2.0 and 3.0 are still common to find in today's phones and tablets.
Quick Charge 2.0 was introduced in 2014, and supports up to 36W of power. Even though QC 2.0 a pretty old standard at this point, it's still the newest version supported by most recent Samsung phones, like the Galaxy S10 and Note9 (though some devices also support USB-PD fast charge). Quick Charge 3.0 arrived a little later, in 2016, and supports the same 36W speed with added features.
Here you'll find all the phones and tablets that support Qualcomm Quick Charge 2.0 and 3.0. As a reminder, QC is backwards-compatible, so you can buy a QC 3.0 charger and it will work with QC 2.0 phones (but the phone will still be limited to 2.0 speeds).
Quick Charge 3.0
- 360 N7
- Asus ZenFone 3 Deluxe
- Baofeng Matrix (VR)
- Black Shark
- Black Shark Helo
- BlackBerry Evolve
- BlackBerry KEYone
- BlackBerry KEY2
- BlackBerry KEY2 LE
- BQ Aquaris U2
- BQ Aquaris U2 lite
- BQ Aquaris V
- BQ Aquaris V Plus
- BQ Aquarius X
- BQ Aquarius X Pro
- Coolpad Cool Changer S1
- DJI FPV goggles (VR)
- General Mobile GM5+
- GeniusIDEA Follow (drone)
- Gionee M2017
- Gionee M6S Plus
- Haier Leisure L7
- HP Elite x3
- HTC 10
- HTC One A9
- HTC U Ultra
- HTC U11
- HTC U11 life
- HTC U11 Plus
- HTC U12+
- LeEco Le MAX 2
- LeEco (LeTV) Le MAX Pro
- LeEco Le Pro 3
- Lenovo ZUK Z2 Pro
- LG G5
- LG G6
- LG G7 Fit
- LG G7 One
- LG isai Beat LGV34
- LG Q9
- LG V20
- LG V30
- Meitu T9
- Nokia 6 (2018)
- Nokia 7 (2018)
- Nokia 8
- Nokia 9
- NuAns NEO
- Nubia X
- Nubia Z11
- Nubia Z11 Max
- Nubia Z11miniS
- Philips EverPlay (portable speaker)
- Qiku N45
- Qiku N5S
- Qiku N6
- Qiku N6 Pro
- Qiku Q5
- Qiku Q5 Plus
- Redmi Note 5
- RugGear RG760
- RugGear RG850
- Sharp Aquos R
- Sharp Aquos R Compact
- Sharp Aquos Zero
- Smartisan M1
- Smartisan M1L
- Smartisan Nuts Pro
- Smartisan Nuts Pro 2
- Smartisan Pro 2S
- Smartisan U1 Pro
- Sony Xperia XZ
- Sony Xperia XZ Premium
- Sony Xperia XZ1
- Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact
- Sony Xperia XZ2
- Sugar F7
- TCL Idol 4-Pro
- TCL Idol4S
- Vestel Venus Z10
- Vodafone Smart platinum 7
- Wileyfox Swift 2
- Wileyfox Swift 2 Plus
- Wileyfox Swift 2 X
- Xiaomi 6X
- Xiaomi Mi 5
- Xiaomi Mi 5s
- Xiaomi Mi 5s Plus
- Xiaomi Mi 6
- Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite
- Xiaomi Mi 8 SE
- Xiaomi Mi Max
- Xiaomi Mi Max 2
- Xiaomi Mi Max 3
- Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S
- Xiaomi Mi Note 2
- Xiaomi Mi Note 3
- Xiaomi MIX
- Xiaomi MIX2
- ZTE Axon 7 Max
- ZTE Axon M
- ZTE Blade Z Max
Quick Charge 2.0
- Alcatel Idol 4
- Alcatel Idol 4S
- Asus Transformer T100
- Asus Zenfone 2
- Asus ZenFone 3
- Asus ZenFone 3 Ultra
- BlackBerry Priv
- Disney Mobile on docomo
- Droid Turbo by Motorola
- Eben 8848
- EE 4GEE WiFi (MiFi)
- Fujitsu Arrows
- Fujitsu Arrows NX
- Fujitsu F-02G
- Fujitsu F-03G
- Fujitsu F-05F
- Google Nexus 6
- HTC Bolt
- HTC Butterfly 2
- HTC Desire Eye
- HTC One (M8)
- HTC One (M9)
- KDDI KD08 (MiFi)
- Kyocera DuraForce PRO
- Kyocera Urbano L03
- LeTV One Max
- LeTV One Pro
- LG G2 Flex 2
- LG G4
- LG V10
- Moto G Turbo Edition
- Moto X Force
- Moto X Pure Edition
- Moto X Style
- Moto X 2014
- Nextbit Robin
- OPPO Reno Ace
- Panasonic CM-1
- Ramos Mos1
- Samsung Galaxy A8 (KDDI Japan)
- Samsung Galaxy Note 4
- Samsung Galaxy Note 5
- Samsung Galaxy Note Edge
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9
- Samsung Galaxy S5 (Japan)
- Samsung Galaxy S6
- Samsung Galaxy S6 +
- Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge
- Samsung Galaxy S7
- Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge
- Samsung Galaxy S8
- Samsung Galaxy S8+
- Samsung Galaxy S9
- Samsung Galaxy S9+
- Samsung Galaxy S10
- Samsung Galaxy S10+
- Samsung Galaxy S10e
- Sarin Labs SOLARIN Fire
- Sharp Aquos Pad
- Sharp Aquos Zeta
- Sharp Aquos Zeta Compact
- Sharp SH01G/02G
- Smartron SRT
- Sony Xperia X
- Sony Xperia X Performance
- Sony Xperia Z2 (Japan)
- Sony Xperia Z2 Tablet
- Sony Xperia Z3
- Sony Xperia Z3 Compact
- Sony Xperia Z3 Tablet
- Sony Xperia Z3+
- Sony Xperia Z4
- Sony Xperia Z4 Tablet
- Sony Xperia Z5
- Sony Xperia Z5 Compact
- Sony Xperia Z5 Premium
- Unifi Cloud Key Gen2
- Unifi Cloud Key Gen2 Plus
- Vertu Signature Touch
- Vestel Venus V3 5070
- Vestel Venus V3 5570
- Vivo V3
- Vivo V3 Max
- Xiaomi Mi 3
- Xiaomi Mi 4
- Xiaomi Mi 4c
- Xiaomi Mi Note
- Xiaomi Mi Note Pro
- Yota Phone 2
- ZeroTech Dobby (drone)
- ZTE AXON Max
- ZTE Axon Pro
- ZTE Nubia My Prague
- ZTE Z9
Comments