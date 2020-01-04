Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android applications that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous three weeks or so. Today I have a soft-keyboard that brings an all-new layout for speed-based typing, an excellent open-source email client, and a couple of premium volume control apps that are indeed worth a look. So without further ado, here are the most notable Android apps released in the last three weeks.

Featured App

SOTKA

SOTKA is the first 'edufitness' app to land on the Play Store, and it's specifically developed for beginners or those who are out of shape and seek a plan to get fit. By following the app's healthy weight loss trends, you won't have to worry about shortcuts or shady advice. Only proven information from scientific sources is included. During the first 49 days, this app will help by reviewing your bodyweight exercises, reviewing your diet (this includes practical lesson on planning meals), and will provide answers for the most popular questions, such as how to breathe during exercises, how much time should you should train, how much water you should intake daily, and how to perform your first pull-up. The next 41 days will cover advanced exercises, biomechanics, and muscle work, and the last few days are the turbo block where you'll challenge yourself with seven unique activities. This means you'll work through a 100-day package that also offers valuable information on performance training complexes, which is where the education aspect comes into play. This is a purposeful design created by the founders of Street Workout subculture, and it's already helped 350,000 people from around the world, which is why AP is proud to present SOTKA as our featured app this week.

Apps

Typewise Keyboard - Big Keys, Privacy, Swipe

Typewise Keyboard isn't your typical soft-keyboard for Android. You see, the devs have completely redesigned the layout most people are familiar with to offer something a little more intuitive, but of course, you will have to spend some time with this release to get comfortable with this new layout. Supposedly this keyboard will allow for 80% fewer typos once you get up to speed, but understandably, most people probably won't want to make the switch when they are more familiar with standard layouts. While I can't say if the switch is worth it, it is nice to see someone bringing something new to the table.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $9.49

FairEmail - open source, privacy oriented email

FairEmail is an awesome open-source email client for Android that supports unlimited synced accounts, a unified inbox, conversation threading, and plenty more. Most notably, it works similarly to Gmail. so if you're looking for a new email app that offers worthwhile security that doesn't break the bank while behaving similarly to your most-used email apps, FairEmail is a solid choice.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $5.99 a piece

Audio Manager

Audio Manager offers just that, a way to manage your audio on Android. The thing is, this release can manage your audio automatically without the need for repeated interaction. Not only can you set up different audio levels for specific locations, but you can also set timers that will guarantee your sound won't ever interrupt your work or important meetings. All in all, this is a useful audio manager that sports more than a few useful features, and it's a premium release, which means you won't have to worry about any ads or IAPs.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Knobby volume control - Unique volume widget app

Knobby volume control is a widget app for your homescreen that can display an attractive looking volume knob. You can use the app's rotary controls to manage your volume, a unique little feature that's fun to play around with. Heck, there's even a feature that allows you to use gesture controls to manage your volume, which offers a very convenient way to handle different volume levels quickly without picking up your device.

Monetization: $1.49 / contains ads / no IAPs

eBay Motors: Buy & Sell Cars

Now that buying and selling cars has hit the internet age, it would seem many companies are jumping at the chance to offer the same ease of use we expect from regular online sales, and eBay is the latest company to join the ranks with the release of eBay Motors: Buy & Sell Cars. I mean, sure, you can still use the regular eBay app to purchase a vehicle from a user, or you could use this new release that specifically caters to car sellers and purchasers. So if you've ever struggled with typing in long VINs on sites like Craigslist, and would prefer to use an app that can auto-scan such numbers, this is the app you've been looking for.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

My Wall - Wallpaper Manager

My Wall is a new wallpaper manager that offers both a light and dark UI, plus several tools to filter and share the wallpapers of choice. So if you're looking for a light and customizable wallpaper manager for your Android device, My Wall is a solid choice this week, and best of all, it's completely free to use.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Spark Driver

Spark Driver is a new app from Walmart, but unlike the Walmart Grocery app, this release was designed for Walmart's drivers. Basically, the drivers that will deliver your food through the Walmart Grocery app will use the Spark Driver app to claim and coordinate their deliveries. So if you're looking into new driver services out there that you can work for, it would appear that Spark Driver is indeed the new kid on the block.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

LEGO® Building Instructions

LEGO Building Instructions, is just that, an app designed to store and browse LEGO instructions. You will be able to find many PDF instruction booklets for sets that range from 2015 to today within the app, and all you have to do to get started with your own booklets is scan the QR code on the front to add them to your library. Of course, if you don't have any compatible booklets on hand, you can also search through the app's catalog to see if you can find what you're looking for.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Flow Desktop launcher (Preview test release)

Flow Desktop launcher is a new desktop launcher for Android that is currently in testing, and since it is only being developed by a single dev, many features are still missing. All in all, if you'd like to connect your Android device on a bigger screen for a desktop-like experience, Flow Desktop launcher is the answer. So while there are a few graphical glitches and unfinished features, for the most part, the app works as expected.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece

Manufacturer And Tie-In Apps

Samsung Giga Party Audio

Samsung Giga Party Audio appears to be an app that ties into Samsung's Giga sound systems, not that the Play Store description for this release mentions any of this. So if you'd like to customize the sound and visual output of your Giga sound system, then this is indeed the app you will need. Sadly it would appear that reviews are pointing out that the app won't connect to anyone's speakers, so I'm guessing a few more updates will be necessary until this release is useful.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Link to MyASUS

Link to MyASUS is a sharing app that can send files and web addresses between your PC and mobile. So say you are working on your PC, but need to move your open documents and sites to your phone so that you can work on the go, this app can do just that, and it's completely free to use to boot, though it would seem an ASUS notebook is necessary to take advantage of this release.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

WatchMeGo

WatchMeGo is an early-access release from Sprint, and it apparently ties into some kind of GPS watch for children so that parents can track their kids' locations with ease. Sure, your child may never learn to trust anyone since they're growing up constantly being spied on, but hey, at least you'll always know what your kids are up to without having to spend time talking to them or learning about their lives, you know, the types of things parents used to do to keep tabs on their kids.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

