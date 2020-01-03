OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro owners that jumped onto the Open Beta release cycle have a new build that's rolling out today. Open Beta 8 includes a handful of fixes for issues you might have experienced on Beta 7, including accidental touches in pockets and a fix for some crash/black screen problems some ran into with the camera. Security patches have also been bumped to December 2019.
The full changelog for this release is just below:
Changelog
- System
- Optimized the mistouches when the phone was in pocket
- Fixed the display issue on the uninstalling page
- Updated Android security patch to 2019. 12
- Improved system stability and fixed general bugs
- Camera
- Fixed the crash issue while opening the App
- Fixed the black screen issue
Including the camera and pocket fixes we previously mentioned is a poorly-described fix for "the display issue on the uninstalling page." That's a bit hard to parse, and a search through the prior Beta 7 release's thread doesn't provide an explanation, but presumably, there was some sort of problem with uninstalling apps on earlier Beta versions.
Those that flashed to the Open Betas on their OnePlus 7 or 7 Pros should see the update landing soon (if it hasn't already). If you'd like to migrate to the Open Beta release track, you'll need to follow the instructions here, and click on the "Beta Build" tab after choosing your device. Note that if you're still running Android 9 Pie, you'll need to flash to Beta 5 first, or the update will fail.
- Source:
- OnePlus
