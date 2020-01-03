Having a good, reliable home security system is incredibly important. Not only does it give you the power to monitor your house and yard for any unwanted guests, a great camera can even play a part in saving your life. Right now, you can pick up an Arlo Ultra indoor/outdoor security camera from Amazon for only $179.99, which is $67.92 off its most recent sale price.

When we reviewed the Arlo Ultra last spring, we loved its lasting battery life, 4K video, and integrated spotlight. Actually, the biggest letdown was the expensive price tag, which was $400 at the time. So at less than half of that original figure, this deal is a steal! The Arlo Ultra features Alexa support, 4K and HDR recording capabilities, and enhanced night vision. Keep in mind that in order for the Arlo Ultra camera to work, you need to also have an Arlo SmartHub.

After hovering between $240 and $250 throughout most of December, the Arlo Ultra took an abrupt dive down to $202.07 this week. You can't even pick this camera up for this price on Arlo's website, which is still sitting around $270, so grab this deal while you can. Just put it in your cart and checkout, no coupons or codes required.