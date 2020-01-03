Article Contents
Welcome to Friday, everyone. Now that the work-week is almost over, it's time once again to check out the latest app and game sales currently available on the Google Play Store. As always, I've highlighted the more interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier, and thanks to Team 17 putting many of its games on sale, there are more than a few standouts this week. So without further ado, here are 24 temporarily free and 57 on-sale apps and games for the weekend.
Free
Apps
- White Noise Pro: Sleep Sounds & Relax $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Morse code - learn and play - Premium $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Volume Slider Like Android P Volume Control $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Smart Call Recorder PREMIUM $9.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- CPUz Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Game Booster Pro | Game Bug Fix & Game Lag Fix $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Motivate Me! Encourage Me! $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Photos Pro: Photo Manager & Editor $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Up Left Out $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 hours
- Into the Sky $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Black Game: Math Puzzles PRO 2020 $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Blossom Clicker VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- FASTAR VIP - Shooting Star Rhythm Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Roll Turtle $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Survivalist: invasion PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Animal Forest : Fuzzy Seasons (Start Pack Edition) $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Brumpfus Hopeless Chase $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Boxes Drop - Tower block $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- ExtremeJobs Knight’s Assistant VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Kamikazee Dice Score Card $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Space Shooter: Alien vs Galaxy Attack (Premium) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- InfraRED - Stealth Red Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Simple text widget - Text widget for android $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Thin - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
Sale
Apps
- MuseLead Synthesizer $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 1 day
- Laser Range $9.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- DecidApp - decision making $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- EvoWallet - Money Tracker [Premium] $1.99 -> $1.39; Sale ends in 2 days
- Melody Sense Player - Powered by hand gestures $13.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- TXD Tool $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Bus Pucela Pro 🚍 Valladolid Bus $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Firefly Pro for Aurora Nanoleaf $4.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Servers Ultimate Pro $8.49 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Animated Photo Widget + $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- YoWindow Weather $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Budget Blitz Pro - money tracking and planning $14.99 -> $8.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Notes $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Private DIARY Pro - Personal journal $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Simple Workout Log PRO Key $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Europe map $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Learn to play Piano PRO $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Mushroom Identification $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Piano Sheet Reading PRO $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- READ MUSIC PRO $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Tournament Manager Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- unitMeasure: Offline Material Unit Converter $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Wifi Auto PRO $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Dino Teacher $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Dragon Castle: The Board Game $5.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Knights of Tartarus $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- The Black Dungeon RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Fait $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Kickass Commandos $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Cat Lady - The Card Game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Deathtrap Dungeon Trilogy $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Fighting Fantasy Legends $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Siege of Dragonspear $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Talisman $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Talisman: Origins $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Talisman: The Horus Heresy $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Crystal Wars $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Flockers $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Hack, Slash, Loot $4.18 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Penarium $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Sheltered $4.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Escapists: Prison Escape $6.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout $6.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Worms 2: Armageddon $4.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Worms 3 $4.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Flare $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Fantasy Tunnel Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Nova Dark Icon Pack - Rounded Square Shaped Icons $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Coffee for KLWP $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Glitch - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- S9 Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Stracta for KLWP $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Wavy for KLWP $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Abstract Gyro 3D Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Abstract Gyro 3 3D Live WP $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Abstract Pack Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Nova Icon Pack - Rounded Square Icons $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
