Whether you're tired of fumbling with wires to charge your favorite smartphone, or you've already converted to wireless power and you're in need of more charging pads, you're going to want to take a look at this affordable option from Anker. Available now through the end of this month, Amazon Prime members can snatch up an Anker PowerPort Wireless 5 Pad for just $7.99 ($10 off) with promo code.

Anker PowerPort Wireless 5 Pad features 5W charging speeds, overvoltage protection, and it's compatible with rubber, plastic, and TPU phone cases that are less than 5mm thick. This is a Qi-certified wireless charging pad, so it will work with most Android phones, as well as iPhones 8 and later. If you'd like to pick up a fast-charging pad, Anker also has you covered with the 10W PowerWave Pad, on sale now for $9.99 ($2 off), no coupons required.

To take advantage of this deal, Amazon Prime members can click the link below and type in the promo code DMAKA258 at checkout. Remember, this deal expires at the end of January, so you only have several weeks to place your order.