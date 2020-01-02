There are certain constants in the world. Tides go in, tides go out. Sunrise, sunset. Google is fast with updates, and Samsung is slow. If you want proof we live in strange times, look no further than the January 2020 Android security patch. Samsung has started rolling it out, and Google... not so much.
Samsung launched the Note 10 and Note 10+ a few months ago, and it's done an admirable job keeping it up-to-date. It has Android 10 on most variants of the phone, and now German owners have the January 2020 security patch. The software version (N970FXXS1BSLD) started to arrive on devices just today, ensuring users have all the latest patches. There are no new features, though.
Google, on the other hand, has struggled to get patches out to Pixel phones in the last couple of months. Many Pixel users never even got the December patch, which followed a heavily delayed November update. Now, Google says a unified December and January patch should be out soon. We can only hope Google gets back on track before Samsung rolls the patch out in the US. That sure would be embarrassing.
- Source:
- SamMobile
Comments