Much like the more recent Galaxy S10 and Note10 series, the older Note9 is also being updated to Samsung's One UI 2.0, based on Android 10. Following beta testing and an early release to stable for beta users, the update is finally deploying to Note9 devices more widely.
Image via Reddit.
Reports indicate the update is rolling out first in Germany (usually the first region to get these updates), clocking in at a sizable 1,900 MB. Although the update does contain most of the One UI 2.0 features you'd expect, those that have pulled it down have observed certain omissions, like some newer camera features (including the Note10's night mode selfies) and missing Bixby Routines. Historically, things like Google Play can also be broken for a short while following a major update.
This N960FXXU4DSLB release also brings the Note9 to the December 2019 security patch level. Other markets are likely to join in on the Android 10-powered fun in the coming days.
Previous rollouts
Beta users
We've spotted a handful of reports that the updates landing for beta-registered devices in both the UK and India. According to the changelog included in the update, this update marks the "completion" of the beta program, though given it's rolling out to beta testers first, it's more likely that Samsung is treating this as the final soak test before a wider release. Beta feedback is also being suspended as of this update.
Based on reports, the One UI 2.0 update for the Note9 clocks in around 100 MB, though that may ultimately vary depending on factors like your country and carrier when it starts rolling out more widely.
