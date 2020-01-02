There's a certain thrill we feel when a photo of an unreleased device slides across our desks. It's new, mysterious, exciting — but hardware is only one half of the user experience. Some of the best leaks over the last decade have been known to hide in plain sight, right within developer code. We now have new details regarding the Galaxy S11's camera features, plus info on the Galaxy Fold 2's charging speed.

The features in question were uncovered from the One UI 2.0 update that is rolling out now to the Galaxy Note9. Since they're already lying dormant within the OS, there's a good chance these features will be released when the time is right, though nothing is guaranteed.

Galaxy S11 (S20) camera features

It's already generally believed that Samsung's upcoming S series phones will be packing either four or five rear cameras. As to what metrics set each camera apart has remained a mystery, but for the first time, we do have some confirmation regarding the software powering them. Based on uncovered code strings, the S11 (which at least one recent theory suggests could launch as the S20, instead) may feature:

Director's View: Theoretically, users would be able to select a subject — be it a person or an object — within the viewfinder and force the camera to focus on that point while filming video. The camera would continue to track the target, even if the camera or the target is moving. Director's View may also be able to change lenses on the fly for better closeup shots.

Theoretically, users would be able to select a subject — be it a person or an object — within the viewfinder and force the camera to focus on that point while filming video. The camera would continue to track the target, even if the camera or the target is moving. Director's View may also be able to change lenses on the fly for better closeup shots. Single Take Photo: When taking a photo with many subjects in the frame, it can be hard to get that perfect shot where everyone is looking and smiling at the camera. Single Take Photo could help users catch the best picture by monitoring the scene and snapping a shot when the details are optimal.

When taking a photo with many subjects in the frame, it can be hard to get that perfect shot where everyone is looking and smiling at the camera. Single Take Photo could help users catch the best picture by monitoring the scene and snapping a shot when the details are optimal. Pro Video: Originally launched with the Galaxy S6 back in 2015, Pro Mode suddenly went missing earlier this year, to many users' chagrin. Luckily, the absent feature is rumored to make a comeback and would allow users to manually adjust image exposure, shutter speed, color tone, and ISO.

Originally launched with the Galaxy S6 back in 2015, Pro Mode suddenly went missing earlier this year, to many users' chagrin. Luckily, the absent feature is rumored to make a comeback and would allow users to manually adjust image exposure, shutter speed, color tone, and ISO. Bokeh Effects: As an addition to the Live Focus mode that dropped with the Galaxy Note8, Samsung could add four new effects called Artify, Mono, Side light, and Vintage. As to how these effects will appear, their names give off a pretty good idea, but we'll have to wait and see when the S11 (S20) is unveiled to know for sure.

Galaxy Fold 2 charging speed

There wasn't much to learn about the Galaxy Fold 2, whose images leaked in December, but the nugget that was uncovered was a good one. According to the uncovered code, the Galaxy Fold 2 may feature Super Fast Charging that starts at 25W and tops out at 45W, a welcome addition to help combat the Fold 2's rumored paltry battery.

Finally, a new battery health feature that may be destined for more than just the Galaxy S11 (S20) and Fold 2 would allow Samsung users to monitor the overall health of their device batteries over time. As a result, owners could better understand when their batteries are beginning to wear out and if performance may suffer.

To learn more about the features that were uncovered within the latest One UI 2.0 code, check out the full APK teardown at the link below.