Klinker Apps released 'Pulse' in 2016 as a new SMS client with support for sending messages from multiple devices. Once set up on your phone, you can send messages from a web app, wearables, and other platforms. Now the app is completely open-source, with Klinker Apps hoping more developers will contribute.

"As of this morning, I have open sourced the Android version of Pulse," Luke Klinker said in a blog post. "The Android version joins the ever-expanding list of open-source contributions for the app. Most of the other platforms have already been open source for years, including: the web app, the iOS app, the desktop apps, the Chrome apps, and the Tizen OS app."

Klinker Apps hopes this will lead to more developers contributing to the app, which could result in a more stable experience and additional features. Even though Pulse SMS development is already extremely active (five updates were released just last month), the app might benefit from more cooks in the kitchen.