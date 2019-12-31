One of the biggest problems in tech right now is privacy, and the general lack thereof when it comes to using most modern apps and services. Companies collect more data about us than we're probably aware of, and even if we don't think we have anything to hide, that information can be used in ways we don't anticipate, and often not to our benefit. That's why services like ProtonMail exist, and why we've started a series on open source alternatives to Google apps. Now the folks behind ProtonMail are expanding their portfolio G Suite-style with a new ProtonCalendar app.

We probably don't think about it too often, but if you're the sort of person that keeps organized records for appointments and other engagements, the information stored in your calendar is pretty personal. Perhaps not as much as your general communications, but it's a record of where you've been and what you've done, and not everyone is comfortable blindly handing that information to a multi-billion-dollar conglomerate with a 52-page privacy policy.

The new Proton Calendar is fully end-to-end encrypted, making use of ProtonMail's servers for convenient storage, but the company can't access it or spread the information inside to third parties. The overall security model is detailed here if you'd like to know the particulars behind how it all keeps your data safe, but the short version is that only you (or those you allow) will have access to your calendar.

The current feature list sounds pretty sparse, but it's early days. Right now, you can create and delete events with options for repeating every day/week/month, and set reminders, but that's it. There's also no Android app available as yet, though Proton Mail subscribers with a paid plan can start using it right now in the Version 4.0 beta, accessible from the sidebar. Android and iOS apps are set to land later in 2020. Those that jump into the beta early can provide feedback via the built-in bug reporter.