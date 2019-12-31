Samsung's updates are coming faster than ever this year, much to the pleasure of device owners, and the Note9 is the next phone to get a taste. The stable One UI 2.0 update, based on Android 10, is now rolling out to some Galaxy Note9 phones, with one big caveat: So far, it's only landing for those that beta tested the earlier One UI 2.0 releases.
We've spotted a handful of reports that the updates landing for beta-registered devices in both the UK and India. According to the changelog included in the update, this update marks the "completion" of the beta program, though given it's rolling out to beta testers first, it's more likely that Samsung is treating this as the final soak test before a wider release. Beta feedback is also being suspended as of this update.
Based on reports, the One UI 2.0 update for the Note9 clocks in around 100 MB, though that may ultimately vary depending on factors like your country and carrier when it starts rolling out more widely. There's also no official word just yet on when the update will hit stable for non-beta testers, though we can't imagine it would take too long.
