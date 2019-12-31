Today US President Donald J. Trump has signed into effect the TRACED (or Telephone Robocall Abuse Criminal Enforcement and Deterrence) Act, aimed to prevent unwanted spam/robocalls, authorizing fines up to $10,000 per illegal call with no advance warning, extending the statute of limitations for violations to four years, and imposing a requirement that carriers implement call authentication solutions, like the existing SHAKEN/STIR verification tech.

Odds are, the new law won't have too much of an impact by itself. It might sound obvious, but people already doing illegal things probably won't suffer moral qualms about continuing just because the fine goes up. But if US carriers adhere to the new legal requirement surrounding call validation, we might finally see the tech roll out in a way that makes an impact.

As part of the new law, the FCC will also have to establish a set of working rules for when a voice call can be blocked as spam, establish related rules for subscribers to interact with the system, and all while allowing those incorrectly and adversely affected by that blocking process to appeal and verify themselves. Presumably, the FCC will work with the carriers and the existing SHAKEN/STIR standards, which it has already endorsed, to find the required solutions. It will also have to work with the Department of Justice to assemble a working group regarding the law and improve enforcement and prevent future policies from interfering.