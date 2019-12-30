The unlocked OnePlus 7 Pro variant got Android 10 in September, while T-Mobile units have been stuck with Pie and the September security patch. After having to wait for months, those with a carrier-locked handset are in for a treat, as they've finally started receiving stable Android 10. Apart from all the Android 10 goodies, the update also brings a relatively newer security patch.
OxygenOS 10.0.1 began rolling out to the OnePlus 7 Pro over the weekend, as reported to us by a tipster and confirmed by users on multiple forums. With the latest firmware, these locked phones will be directly bumped to the November patch, as pointed out in the sparse details of the screenshot below. A detailed changelog for this update isn’t available, though chances of it varying quite a bit from the unlocked model’s are slim.
Some OnePlus 7 Pros on T-Mobile have already received the OxygenOS version 10.0.1.GM31CB as part of this gradual rollout, which should reach all units in the coming days. Weighing in at about 1.9GB, the OTA update doesn’t wipe your storage, although it’s always safer to back up all your data before installing such a major build.
