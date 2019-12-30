The Pixel 4: our readers' choice for smartphone of the year and, for its many faults, a phone that comes with all the support you can get from Google. The only immediate support you can't get from the company, though, is drop protection. It's not as if a force field will suddenly appear to prevent the thing from hitting the ground, right? But if you'd rather not pay $40 for a snazzy fabric case, Verizon has a great deal for you.

While supplies last, you can get a case for your Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL in either Just Black or Sorta Smokey color for just $20. You'll be able to wirelessly charge your phone through the case and squeeze your phone to trigger Google Assistant through Active Edge. More importantly, the case should take on dings and scratches with aplomb and is easily cared for with just a wet cloth.

It's a small shame that Verizon doesn't stock the Blue-ish or Could be Coral colors Google does, but if you're just in it for the frizzy feels of the threads, this is a great opportunity to take advantage of.