If you're in the market for an affordable smartwatch that still packs a punch, eBay might have the product you've been waiting for. Originally listed at $380, a refurbished Samsung Galaxy Watch (42MM) SM-R815 with GPS and LTE capabilities is currently discounted to the low price of $170.

Although the watches being sold are refurbished and come in aftermarket packaging, they still function without any issues. The product description states that they look new but might have a few light scratches on the watch face. The seller, ChubbiesTech, offers the Galaxy Watch in two colors — Black or Rose Gold — but there is a limited supply. A similar discount occurred a few weeks ago for the non-LTE version of the Galaxy Watch ($160). For $10 more, snagging the LTE-enabled model is a steal.

Our review noted that while the watch is a great product, it isn't quite worth the $300+ price tag. At $170, though, it's easily one of the best in the price range. It features better battery life than most other Wear OS watches, accurate fitness tracking capabilities, and a premium rotating bezel to easily navigate the OS.