Welcome to Monday, everyone. Last week we saw many game sales offered through the Play Store, and this week is starting out with a generous selection of app sales. As always, I've highlighted the more interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 43 temporarily free and 72 on-sale apps and games for the start of your week.
Free
Apps
- Simple Coin Flip Mega Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Digital Dashboard GPS Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Private Browser - Fast VPN Incognito Browser $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Tape-a-Talk Pro Voice Recorder $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- WakeTips $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Bubbles Battery Indicator - Charging animation $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- PDF creator & editor pro $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Crypto Helper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- EZ Notes - Notepad notes, voice notes, to-do notes $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Calculator+ $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Touch Block Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Video Enhancer Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Age of Civilizations Africa $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Corra Bolinha PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Destroyer $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Freelancer Simulator: Game Developer Edition $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- CELL 13 $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Evan Daniel and Friends, Volume 1 $9.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Chess 3D Animation : Real Battle Chess 3D Online $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Crazy Tap Chef VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Dead Bunker 2 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Idle Train Station Tycoon : Money Clicker Inc. $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- CMYK - Fun Color Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Quizio PRO: Quiz Trivia game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Rabbit Jump $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Ghost Hunter - idle rpg (Premium) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hero's 2nd Memory : Shooting RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hills Legend: Action-horror (HD) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Infinity Heroes VIP : Idle RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sudoku (Full) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Super God Blade VIP : Spin the Ultimate Top! $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Idle Heroes of Hell - Clicker & Simulator Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Leprica PRO - Castle Battle Tower Defense $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Matchy Moods $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Gradeon - A Rounded Neon Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 hours
- Paper Windmills 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 hours
- 3D Stonehenge Pro lwp $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- CYBERNEON Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Precise : Icon Pack $5.00 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Cartogram - Live Map Wallpapers & Backgrounds $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Ramka Frame - Icon pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Raya Black Icon Pack - 100% Black $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Space Galaxy Wallpaper HD Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Sale
Apps
- Broken Sentences PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Hi-Q MP3 Voice Recorder (Pro) $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Analog Clock Constructor-7 PRO $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Color Draw: Coloring Book for Adults $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Live Cycling Manager 2 (Sport game Pro) $4.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- Meditation Music Pro: Meditation & Sleep, Meditate $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Music Player - MP3 Player $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- PrintHand Mobile Print Premium $9.95 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- World atlas & world map MxGeo Pro $1.49 -> $1.00; Sale ends in 2 days
- 3D EARTH PRO - local weather forecast & rain radar $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Contact Manager $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Radio online - Tequila Radio Player PRO $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- WhatsMock Pro (Ad-Free) - Prank chat $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Alarm clock PRO $7.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Fast Burst Camera $3.72 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- FDE.AI $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- GPS Waypoints Navigator $8.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Storybook For Kids - English with Audio (Pro) $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Associative Swipe $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- eTOM Certification Guide $4.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Fake Me A Call Pro $10.99 -> $6.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Fakenger Pro (Ad-Free) - Prank chat $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Information Framework (SID) Certification Guide $4.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Countdown Calendar $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hourly chime PRO $7.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- My Dictionary: polyglot $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- My Wallets $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Stock Exchange $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Weather Forecasts $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Weigh-In Deluxe Weight Tracker $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Auto TTS $9.99 -> $5.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Flash Call, Color Call Phone 💎 Calloop Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Death Point $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Bewildebots $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Burly Men at Sea $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Doggins $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- I was rebuilt $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- IT'S NOT SCARY! $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- PictoParty - Chromecast Edition $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Tank Army - Fast Fingers Shmup $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Potato Thriller $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Royal Roads $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- RPG Asdivine Kamura $8.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- The Slimeking's Tower (No ads) $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Undead Horde $6.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Age of Civilizations II Europe $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Alien Shooter $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Destructive physics: demolitions simulation $7.49 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Cooking Trip $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- DayD: Through time $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- fMSX Deluxe - Complete MSX Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Katy & Bob: Cake Café $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Lost Artifacts: Golden Island $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Nobodies $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Rube's Lab PRO Physics Puzzle $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Stormhill Mystery: Family Shadows (Full) $4.99 -> $2.45; Sale ends in 7 days
- Weapon stripping NoAds $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- White Girl $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Askarp - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- DarkFlow - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- [Substratum] Valerie $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Kora - Adaptive Icon Pack (Beta) $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- StickoText Pro - Stickers For WAStickerApps $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- iPear 13 - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Wallpapers $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Wallpapers & Backgrounds $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Analog Clock Live Wallpaper-7 PRO $1.99 -> $1.39; Sale ends in 7 days
- Galaxy S10 Wallpapers, 4k Amoled - Darknex Pro💎 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Live Wallpapers & Backgrounds 💎 WALLOOP™ PRIME $9.49 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- OXYGEN McLaren - ICON PACK $1.99 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 7 days
- PIXEL ONE UI - ICON PACK $1.99 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 7 days
- Vaporwave Wallpapers PRO 🌴 (NO ADS) $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
