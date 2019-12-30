Welcome to Monday, everyone. Last week we saw many game sales offered through the Play Store, and this week is starting out with a generous selection of app sales. As always, I've highlighted the more interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 43 temporarily free and 72 on-sale apps and games for the start of your week.

Free

Apps

  1. Simple Coin Flip Mega Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Digital Dashboard GPS Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Private Browser - Fast VPN Incognito Browser $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. Tape-a-Talk Pro Voice Recorder $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  5. WakeTips $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  6. Bubbles Battery Indicator - Charging animation $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  7. PDF creator & editor pro $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  8. Crypto Helper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  9. EZ Notes - Notepad notes, voice notes, to-do notes $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  10. Calculator+ $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. Touch Block Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. Video Enhancer Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Age of Civilizations Africa $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Corra Bolinha PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. Destroyer $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  4. Freelancer Simulator: Game Developer Edition $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  5. CELL 13 $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  6. Evan Daniel and Friends, Volume 1 $9.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  7. Chess 3D Animation : Real Battle Chess 3D Online $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  8. Crazy Tap Chef VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  9. Dead Bunker 2 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  10. Idle Train Station Tycoon : Money Clicker Inc. $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  11. CMYK - Fun Color Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  12. Quizio PRO: Quiz Trivia game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  13. Rabbit Jump $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  14. Ghost Hunter - idle rpg (Premium) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. Hero's 2nd Memory : Shooting RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. Hills Legend: Action-horror (HD) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  17. Infinity Heroes VIP : Idle RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  18. Sudoku (Full) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  19. Super God Blade VIP : Spin the Ultimate Top! $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  20. Idle Heroes of Hell - Clicker & Simulator Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  21. Leprica PRO - Castle Battle Tower Defense $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  22. Matchy Moods $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Gradeon - A Rounded Neon Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 hours
  2. Paper Windmills 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 hours
  3. 3D Stonehenge Pro lwp $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. CYBERNEON Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  5. Precise : Icon Pack $5.00 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  6. Cartogram - Live Map Wallpapers & Backgrounds $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Ramka Frame - Icon pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Raya Black Icon Pack - 100% Black $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Space Galaxy Wallpaper HD Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Broken Sentences PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Hi-Q MP3 Voice Recorder (Pro) $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. Analog Clock Constructor-7 PRO $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. Color Draw: Coloring Book for Adults $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  5. Live Cycling Manager 2 (Sport game Pro) $4.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
  6. Meditation Music Pro: Meditation & Sleep, Meditate $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  7. Music Player - MP3 Player $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  8. PrintHand Mobile Print Premium $9.95 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  9. World atlas & world map MxGeo Pro $1.49 -> $1.00; Sale ends in 2 days
  10. 3D EARTH PRO - local weather forecast & rain radar $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  11. Contact Manager $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  12. Radio online - Tequila Radio Player PRO $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  13. WhatsMock Pro (Ad-Free) - Prank chat $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  14. Alarm clock PRO $7.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  15. Fast Burst Camera $3.72 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  16. FDE.AI $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  17. GPS Waypoints Navigator $8.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  18. Storybook For Kids - English with Audio (Pro) $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  19. Associative Swipe $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  20. eTOM Certification Guide $4.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  21. Fake Me A Call Pro $10.99 -> $6.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  22. Fakenger Pro (Ad-Free) - Prank chat $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  23. Information Framework (SID) Certification Guide $4.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  24. Countdown Calendar $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  25. Hourly chime PRO $7.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  26. My Dictionary: polyglot $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  27. My Wallets $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  28. Stock Exchange $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  29. Weather Forecasts $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  30. Weigh-In Deluxe Weight Tracker $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  31. Auto TTS $9.99 -> $5.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  32. Flash Call, Color Call Phone 💎 Calloop Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Death Point $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Bewildebots $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Burly Men at Sea $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. Doggins $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  5. I was rebuilt $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  6. IT'S NOT SCARY! $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  7. PictoParty - Chromecast Edition $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  8. Tank Army - Fast Fingers Shmup $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  9. Potato Thriller $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  10. Royal Roads $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. RPG Asdivine Kamura $8.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. The Slimeking's Tower (No ads) $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  13. Undead Horde $6.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  14. Age of Civilizations II Europe $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. Alien Shooter $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. Destructive physics: demolitions simulation $7.49 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  17. Cooking Trip $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  18. DayD: Through time $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  19. fMSX Deluxe - Complete MSX Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  20. Katy & Bob: Cake Café $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  21. Lost Artifacts: Golden Island $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  22. Nobodies $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  23. Rube's Lab PRO Physics Puzzle $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  24. Stormhill Mystery: Family Shadows (Full) $4.99 -> $2.45; Sale ends in 7 days
  25. Weapon stripping NoAds $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  26. White Girl $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Askarp - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. DarkFlow - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. [Substratum] Valerie $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. Kora - Adaptive Icon Pack (Beta) $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  5. StickoText Pro - Stickers For WAStickerApps $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  6. iPear 13 - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Wallpapers $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. Wallpapers & Backgrounds $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Analog Clock Live Wallpaper-7 PRO $1.99 -> $1.39; Sale ends in 7 days
  10. Galaxy S10 Wallpapers, 4k Amoled - Darknex Pro💎 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  11. Live Wallpapers & Backgrounds 💎 WALLOOP™ PRIME $9.49 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  12. OXYGEN McLaren - ICON PACK $1.99 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 7 days
  13. PIXEL ONE UI - ICON PACK $1.99 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 7 days
  14. Vaporwave Wallpapers PRO 🌴 (NO ADS) $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days