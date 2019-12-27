With Samsung's next flagship smartphone event possibly taking place in February, details around the upcoming Galaxy S11 and S11+ have been plentiful. While there's a lot we're looking forward to from the S11, early renders revealed a pretty derpy-looking quintet camera system that dared to toss the symmetrical design handbook out the window. Thanks to prolific leaker OnLeaks, we now have new information on how that camera system may actually look, plus an interesting omission that changes what we've previously reported about the S11/S11+.

OnLeaks took to Twitter this week to confess that the S11 images that circulated in November were that of an early-stage prototype. He goes on to share a fresh render of the S11+ depicting a much tidier camera array that is believed to be the final production-ready version:

Next up, the #GalaxyS11Plus...😏

It appears the renders I shared one month ago were based upon a first stage prototype which had different rear camera layout.

Here an updated render based upon the latest prototype I got and which depict what I assume is the final configuration... pic.twitter.com/IhUWdQh9JN — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) December 27, 2019

Up until now, all leaks have pointed to the S11 and S11+ rocking five rear cameras. However, the newest render shared by OnLeaks only contains four cameras and an LED flash housed within the same rectangular bump. There have been no solid details as to what makes each lens unique, but XDA Developers claims there will be telephoto, wide-angle, and time-of-flight sensors, in addition to a hulking 108MP primary lens.

We won't have to wait much longer to see what Samsung has in store for its next flagship phones, as the S11 and S11+ are expected to be unveiled sometime in mid-February.