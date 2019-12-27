Winter is here in the northern hemisphere and you might be looking for ways to cozy up your home. Smart lighting can certainly brighten things up, but the price to get started sometimes feels prohibitive. Luckily enough, you can grab a Google Smart Light Starter Kit, as well as an additional GE C-Life smart bulb, for just $29 ($39 off) at Kohls.

The Starter Kit itself includes a Google Home Mini and one GE C-Life smart bulb, but this deal also comes with a free second bulb, a $13 value. You're no doubt well acquainted with the Home Mini already — it's a conveniently small smart speaker with full Google Assistant functionality. As for the C-Life bulbs, no hub is necessary — they connect directly to the Home Mini. As soon as they're screwed in and powered on you can detect them via the Google Home app and get going.

Smart lighting deals don't get much sweeter than this — considering the Home Mini has an MSRP of $35 on its own, the C-Life bulbs are essentially free. Whether you're looking to expand your smart home set up or you're just getting started, it's worth it to jump on this. Pick up the Home Mini with two GE C-Life smart bulbs for $29 ($39 off) at Kohls.