Welcome to Friday, everyone. Now that the many Christmas sales from the last week are dying down, the sales roundup is now back to its regular size. As always. I've highlighted the more interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier, including a few notable stragglers that have recently gone on sale, such as Square Enix's Dragon Quest titles. So without further ado, here are 42 temporarily free and 77 on-sale apps and games for your weekend.

Free

Apps

  1. Nature Sleep Sounds Pro $5.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
  2. Knots 3D $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. Show My Goal Pro $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. Simple Photo Widget - Photo Widget - Gallery photo $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. Unit Converter (Pega Pro) - Premium $7.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  6. Browser N $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. CashBox Mobile $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  8. Equalizer & Bass Booster Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  9. Global Equalizer & Bass Booster Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  10. Weather Forecast Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  11. Little Writer $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. Manual FX Camera - FX Studio $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. Numberwiz $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. Home Workouts Gym Pro (No ad) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  15. Knots Video Guide 2 $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Mindsight - A Mind Stretching Casual Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Terra Fighter 2 Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Home Design Pro - Mansion House Decorating Manor $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Ego Rigo $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. My Little Star VIP : Idol Maker $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. Nice Bowling $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. Rockabilly Beatdown $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  8. Saving Mikey $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  9. Sigi - A Fart for Melusina $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  10. Dictomer. Vocabulary Trainer Quiz game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. Emoji Match: A sliding puzzle $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. FillField $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  13. Heroes Legend - Epic Fantasy RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  14. Speed Math 2018 - Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  15. Last Day Survival-Zombie Shooting 24H Dark Dungeon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. Tap knife VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  17. Tower of Farming - idle RPG (Magic Event) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  18. Zombie Avengers:(Dreamsky)Stickman War Z $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  19. Angel Fish: VIP+ $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  20. Devil Twins: VIP+ $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  21. The Hunt for the Lost Treasure $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Impossible Reality 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
  2. Dinosaurs 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. Flat Pixel Black - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. Flat Pixel Dark - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. Flat Pixel White - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. G8 / V50 Dark UI - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. Iconix - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Advanced Task Killer $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Easy Scanner Pro $7.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. 7 Minute Workout PRO $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. How to Tie a Tie Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. iSchedule for iRacing $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. MuteAll Pro - Mute sounds(Camera, Video etc) $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. Origami Instructions Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  8. Scarf Fashion Designer Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  9. Silver Cove's Crystal Encyclopedia (Premium) $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  10. Advanced Sport Training Calendar $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. Math Effect Full $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. Millimeter Pro - screen ruler, protractor, level $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  13. Search Duplicate File (SDF Pro) $4.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  14. Vape Tools Box [for true Geeks] $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  15. Blue Light Filter & Night Mode - Night Shift Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. Drink Water Reminder Pro - Water Tracker $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  17. FBReader Premium – Favorite Book Reader $5.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  18. Good alarm clock without ads Deluxe $2.85 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  19. Keep Screen Awake $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  20. Lucid Launcher Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  21. Spelling Pro! (Premium) $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  22. Truck Motion Detector $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  23. Weather Live $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days

Games

  1. CrossMe Color Premium Nonogram $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
  2. CrossMe Nonograms Premium $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
  3. 4Goats Forever $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. Fliplomacy $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. Heedless $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. Warriors of Genesis $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. Breacher Story $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. EQQO $5.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Holy Potatoes! A Weapon Shop?! $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Tobrix $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. Where Shadows Slumber $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. Homo Machina $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. Hot Guns $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. Last Day Survivors ( zombie shooter TDS ) $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. Mystic Vale $5.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. Rencounter $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  17. Roller Coaster Tokaido - Best Ride Simulators $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  18. Solitaire Dungeon Escape 2 $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  19. SpellForce: Heroes & Magic $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  20. The Slaughter: Act One $5.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  21. ThirdMiracle : Turn-Base SRPG $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  22. Titan Quest $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  23. Type:Rider $3.41 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  24. Vandals $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  25. Vectronom $5.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  26. Cannon Conquest (ALL UNLOCKS) $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  27. Dark Quest 2 $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  28. Earthlings Beware! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  29. Gemwars PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  30. Planet Genesis - solar system sandbox $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  31. Quadris (No Ads) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  32. Rising Empires 2 - 4X fantasy strategy $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  33. Word Search Champion PRO $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  34. DRAGON QUEST -> $1.99
  35. DRAGON QUEST II -> $2.99
  36. DRAGON QUEST III -> $6.99
  37. DRAGON QUEST IV -> $9.99
  38. DRAGON QUEST V -> $9.99
  39. DRAGON QUEST VI -> $9.99
  40. DRAGON QUEST VIII -> $14.99

Icon packs & customization

  1. Dark Mode Theme PRO for Instagram $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  2. Rounded - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. Seductive Home UI for Kustom/Klwp $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. 3D Square Red Icon Pack Oneplus Style $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Apricity - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Caramel Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. King Icon Pack $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. KING ROM S7 EDGE - PRO $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. KS8 Pro $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Oil Paint Icon $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. Ripped Icon Pack $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. Sliced Icon Pack $1.39 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  13. Sphere Icon Pack $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  14. Square Red Icon Pack Oneplus Style $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days