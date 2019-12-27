Article Contents
Welcome to Friday, everyone. Now that the many Christmas sales from the last week are dying down, the sales roundup is now back to its regular size. As always. I've highlighted the more interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier, including a few notable stragglers that have recently gone on sale, such as Square Enix's Dragon Quest titles. So without further ado, here are 42 temporarily free and 77 on-sale apps and games for your weekend.
Free
Apps
- Nature Sleep Sounds Pro $5.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Knots 3D $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Show My Goal Pro $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Simple Photo Widget - Photo Widget - Gallery photo $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Unit Converter (Pega Pro) - Premium $7.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Browser N $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- CashBox Mobile $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Equalizer & Bass Booster Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Global Equalizer & Bass Booster Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Weather Forecast Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Little Writer $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Manual FX Camera - FX Studio $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Numberwiz $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Home Workouts Gym Pro (No ad) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Knots Video Guide 2 $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Mindsight - A Mind Stretching Casual Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Terra Fighter 2 Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Home Design Pro - Mansion House Decorating Manor $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Ego Rigo $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- My Little Star VIP : Idol Maker $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Nice Bowling $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Rockabilly Beatdown $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Saving Mikey $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Sigi - A Fart for Melusina $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Dictomer. Vocabulary Trainer Quiz game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Emoji Match: A sliding puzzle $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- FillField $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Heroes Legend - Epic Fantasy RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Speed Math 2018 - Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Last Day Survival-Zombie Shooting 24H Dark Dungeon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Tap knife VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Tower of Farming - idle RPG (Magic Event) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Zombie Avengers:(Dreamsky)Stickman War Z $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Angel Fish: VIP+ $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Devil Twins: VIP+ $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Hunt for the Lost Treasure $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Impossible Reality 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Dinosaurs 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Flat Pixel Black - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Flat Pixel Dark - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Flat Pixel White - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- G8 / V50 Dark UI - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Iconix - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
Sale
Apps
- Advanced Task Killer $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 1 day
- Easy Scanner Pro $7.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- 7 Minute Workout PRO $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- How to Tie a Tie Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- iSchedule for iRacing $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- MuteAll Pro - Mute sounds(Camera, Video etc) $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Origami Instructions Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Scarf Fashion Designer Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Silver Cove's Crystal Encyclopedia (Premium) $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Advanced Sport Training Calendar $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Math Effect Full $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Millimeter Pro - screen ruler, protractor, level $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Search Duplicate File (SDF Pro) $4.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Vape Tools Box [for true Geeks] $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Blue Light Filter & Night Mode - Night Shift Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Drink Water Reminder Pro - Water Tracker $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- FBReader Premium – Favorite Book Reader $5.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Good alarm clock without ads Deluxe $2.85 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Keep Screen Awake $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Lucid Launcher Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Spelling Pro! (Premium) $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Truck Motion Detector $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Weather Live $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- CrossMe Color Premium Nonogram $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
- CrossMe Nonograms Premium $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
- 4Goats Forever $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Fliplomacy $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Heedless $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Warriors of Genesis $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Breacher Story $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- EQQO $5.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Holy Potatoes! A Weapon Shop?! $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Tobrix $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Where Shadows Slumber $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Homo Machina $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hot Guns $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Last Day Survivors ( zombie shooter TDS ) $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mystic Vale $5.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Rencounter $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Roller Coaster Tokaido - Best Ride Simulators $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Solitaire Dungeon Escape 2 $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- SpellForce: Heroes & Magic $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Slaughter: Act One $5.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- ThirdMiracle : Turn-Base SRPG $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Titan Quest $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Type:Rider $3.41 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Vandals $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Vectronom $5.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Cannon Conquest (ALL UNLOCKS) $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dark Quest 2 $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Earthlings Beware! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Gemwars PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Planet Genesis - solar system sandbox $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Quadris (No Ads) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Rising Empires 2 - 4X fantasy strategy $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Word Search Champion PRO $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- DRAGON QUEST -> $1.99
- DRAGON QUEST II -> $2.99
- DRAGON QUEST III -> $6.99
- DRAGON QUEST IV -> $9.99
- DRAGON QUEST V -> $9.99
- DRAGON QUEST VI -> $9.99
- DRAGON QUEST VIII -> $14.99
Icon packs & customization
- Dark Mode Theme PRO for Instagram $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Rounded - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Seductive Home UI for Kustom/Klwp $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- 3D Square Red Icon Pack Oneplus Style $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Apricity - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Caramel Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- King Icon Pack $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- KING ROM S7 EDGE - PRO $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- KS8 Pro $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Oil Paint Icon $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Ripped Icon Pack $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Sliced Icon Pack $1.39 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Sphere Icon Pack $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Square Red Icon Pack Oneplus Style $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
