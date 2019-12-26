If you're looking for a new smartwatch, the Fossil Sport is worth considering. It's powered by Wear OS and comes with all the essentials you need. When it came out, it was selling for $275, but thanks to this deal, you can pay just $104 for it, making it an attractive purchase.

The watch offers a sleek design and features GPS and NFC chips, which will be assets to track your workouts and to pay without taking your phone or wallet out of your pocket. The device is powered by Snapdragon's Wear 3100 processor, which is the manufacturer's latest offering for smartwatches. In our review, we liked the watch's design and battery life but were slightly disappointed by the lack of internal speaker, which prevents you from placing calls or interacting with Assistant.

To enjoy the full markdown, you'll have to apply promo code WINTER30 when checking out, which will add a $45 discount to the already existing one, bringing the price down to just $104. The price is valid for 41mm and 43mm watches in Blue, Black, Red, Light Red, Yellow, Blush, Gray, Light Blue, and Neon for the smaller device, and Blue, Black, Green, Red, and Smokey Blue for the larger one.