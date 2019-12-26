Over the years, Google has slowly fleshed out its Pixel laptop lineup to meet a variety of form factors, most notably the 2-in-1 Pixelbook and the new clamshell Pixelbook Go. Then there's the Pixel Slate, Google's only tablet-first Chrome OS experience that can also be paired up with a keyboard. Right now, you can pick up a brand new Pixel Slate for $350 off Core m3 ($449), Core i5 ($649), and Core i7 ($1,249) models and receive a free Pixel Slate keyboard and Pixelbook pen ($298 value).

The Pixel Slate features a gorgeous 12.3" display, dual front-firing speakers, and a 48Wh battery that achieves its claimed 10-12 hours of use on a single charge. Under the hood, you can choose from an 8th generation Core m3 with 64GB of storage and 8GB of memory, Core i5 with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, or a Core i7 with 256GB of storage and 16GB of memory.

To grab this deal, follow the link below and select your Pixel Slate. Then add the Pixel Slate keyboard and Pixelbook pen to your cart. The full value of the keyboard and pen will be automatically removed from your final total before you check out. If you still have Google Store credits left over from your Pixel 4 pre-order or Google One subscription pre-order incentive, you can redeem those with this offer, plus Google One subscribers can get an additional 10% off their order for maximum savings.