After showcasing its works-in-progress during the media rodeo known as Innovation Day, Oppo has decided to kick into gear on 5G with two new mid-range phones featuring two completely different chipsets, but with head-to-head spec sheets. The most apparent gap between the Reno3 and Reno3 Pro, though? The price.
The Reno3 Pro is the slightly larger and more expensive of the pair, running with Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 765G. Oppo isn't the first Chinese OEM to deploy the recently released silicon as Xiaomi's Redmi budget brand used it in its K30 5G which came about a couple weeks ago.
The gaming-optimized chipset comes with enhanced liquid cooling, in-display fingerprint sensing plus facial recognition, HDR10+ support, and a juiced-up modem capacity — capable of simultaneously using both Wi-Fi and 5G streams for a maximum throughput of 3.7Gbps. There are four cameras at back — enhanced video stabilization is a big highlight — and a selfie camera punched into the top-left corner of the display with a 90Hz refresh rate.
Specs
|Display
|6.5" 2400 x 1080 AMOLED (405 ppi) w/ 90Hz refresh
|SoC
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|RAM
|8GB or 12GB
|Storage
|128GB or 256GB UFS 2.1
|Power
|4,025mAh w/ VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 (30W)
|Rear cameras
|48MP Sony IMX586 f/1.7, 13MP 5x hybrid zoom f/2.4, 8MP ultra-wide f/2.2, 2MP monochrome f/2.4
|Front camera
|32MP f/2.4
|Software
|ColorOS 7 (Android 10)
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi ac, NFC, USB-C
|Dimensions
|159.4 x 72.4 x 7.7mm / 171 grams
|Colors
|Blue Starry Night, Sunrise, Moonlit Black, Misty White
If the Reno3 Pro is the white lamb, the Reno3 is the black sheep: it runs on MediaTek's first 5G SoC, the Dimensity 1000L. Just as well that the phone is similarly specced-up to the Pro with a few compromises: four rear cameras, a selfie camera in a "waterdrop-style" notch, the ever-slightest smaller display, same battery, same VOOC 4.0 charging, same in-display fingerprint authentication.
Specs
|Display
|6.4" Full HD+ AMOLED
|SoC
|MediaTek Dimensity 1000L
|RAM
|8GB or 12GB
|Storage
|128GB "UFS+"
|Power
|4,025mAh w/ VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 (30W)
|Rear cameras
|64MP primary f/1.8, 8MP secondary, plus monochrome and portrait sensors
|Front camera
|32MP
|Software
|ColorOS 7 (Android 10)
|Colors
|Blue Starry Night, Sunrise, Moonlit Black, Misty White
Both devices will go on sale from December 31. The Reno3 starts at 3399 yuan (~$485) while the Reno3 Pro will cost at least 3,699 yuan (~$529). A Special Pantone Color of the Year 2020 edition of the Reno3 Pro in Classic Blue will go on sale January 10 for 4,199 yuan (~$600)
- Via:
- XDA-Developers
