The United Kingdom is celebrating Boxing Day today, which has seemingly morphed into another Black Friday/Cyber Monday-type holiday. For those of you who are always annoyed when we mostly cover US sales, here's one for our British readers: the OnePlus 7 and 6T are at their lowest prices ever.

First is the 8GB RAM/256GB storage OnePlus 7, which is now £459 — a discount of £90 from the original price. While the phone has dropped to this price a handful of times already, like on Black Friday, the discounts never lasted more than a day. The model on sale has a Snapdragon 855 processor, a 6.41-inch AMOLED display, an in-screen fingerprint sensor, and Fast Charge 30W. It's essentially a minor upgrade over the 6T, and you can read our full review here.

Speaking of the 6T, that phone is also on sale for just £335. That's £194 below the original MSRP, but recently it has fluctuated from £450 to £480. It has a 6.41-inch AMOLED screen, 128GB of internal storage, 8GB of RAM, and OnePlus' older Fast Charge technology.

Both phones are getting to be a bit old, but they are still excellent at these prices. The OnePlus 7 already received its Android 10 update, and the update is being rolled out right now for the 6T. You can buy both phones from the links below, but the sales end today.