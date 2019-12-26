People have been wondering about the full roster of launch titles featured in Google Play Pass — supposedly, we've got over 350 of them to go through. Here's the thing: Google doesn't make it easy to suss out all of the apps participating in the program, whether through the Play Store or external documentation on associated Google sites. Great. Well, guess what? We're gonna give it a try and list as many apps on Play Pass as possible.

If you aren't familiar with what Play Pass entails, we have a guide you can look over right here, but in short, a pass gives you no-charge, ad-free access to premium apps and any in-app purchases for free apps.

In any case, we've sorted through all the initial titles listed in each app and game category showcased in the Play Pass tab of the Play Store and were able to find 251 of the "over 350" apps available. Some apps, such as Tasker, aren't listed in the tab, but do have the Play Pass icon attached to their listings, so we're still on a "be on the lookout" mission for those remaining apps as with new apps coming into the program. Also, don't be surprised to see some duplicate titles, perhaps for generic games or apps — some of them come from different publishers!

Let us know if you've spotted an app not listed here in the comments!

List of titles on Google Play Pass

Title App or Game? Category Space Marshals G Action Shadow Fight 2 Special Edition G Action Smashy Road: Wanted G Action Reckless Getaway 2 G Action Sea Battle 2 G Action DUAL! G Action Grimvalor G Action Smashy Road: Arena G Action Reporter G Action OTTTD: Over The Top TD G Action Cat Simulator : Kitty Craft G Action Titan Quest G Action Lichtspeer G Action Dog Simulator Puppy Craft G Action Horror Hospital(R) 2 G Action Amazin Crime Strange Stickman Rope Vice Vegas G Action Annelids: Online battle G Action Grand Action Simulator - New York Car Gang G Action LIMBO G Adventure Wayward Souls G Adventure Lumino City G Adventure 60 Seconds! Atomic Adventure G Adventure Old Man's Journey G Adventure NyxQuest: Kindred Spirits G Adventure What, The Fox? G Adventure Extreme Balancer 3 G Adventure Jungle Adventures 3 G Adventure Thimbleweed Park G Adventure Clockwork Tales: Of Glass and Ink (Full) G Adventure Enigmatis 2: The Mists of Ravenwood (Full) G Adventure The Tiny Bang Story Premium G Adventure Suzy Cube G Adventure Death G Adventure Jungle Adventures 2 G Adventure Jungle Adventures G Adventure SAMURAI II: VENGEANCE G Arcade Cameleon Run G Arcade Fancy Pants Adventures G Arcade Marvel Pinball G Arcade The Bug Butcher G Arcade Red Ball 3: Jump for Love G Arcade Chess G Board Checkers G Board Mahjong Epic G Board Checkers G Board Dominoes Jogatina: Classic and Free Board Game G Board Kakuro (Cross Sums) G Board RISK: Global Domination G Board Yachty Free G Board Matching King G Board Spider Solitaire G Card Reigns G Card Card Thief G Card Solitaire! G Card Briscola Online HD - La Brisca G Card 250+ Solitaire Collection G Card Hearts G Card Reigns: Her Majesty G Card FreeCell G Card Card Crawl G Card Canasta G Card Euchre G Card Solitaire G Card Euchre Free: Classic Card Games For Addict Players G Card Pyramid Solitaire G Card G4A: Indian Rummy G Card Aces(R) Spades G Card FreeCell Solitaire G Card Crown Solitaire: A New Puzzle Solitaire Card Game G Card Solitaire G Card Spider G Card Pinochle G Card Bubble Blend - Match 3 Game G Casual Thomas & Friends: Race On! G Casual NR ShooterTM G Casual Hidden Folks G Casual Bubble PokeTM G Casual Brain game. Picture Match. G Casual Kids Learn About Animals G Educational Kids Learn to Sort G Educational My Town : Daycare G Educational Drawing for Kids Learning Games for Toddlers age 3 G Educational My Town : Beach Picnic G Educational My Little Princess : Castle G Educational Toca Mystery House G Educational Kids Draw with Shapes G Educational Truck games for kids - build a house 🏡 car wash G Educational My Town : School G Educational Learn ABC Letters with Captain Cat G Educational My Town : Hospital G Educational Learn Letter Names and Sounds with ABC Trains G Educational Alive Alphabet: Letter Tracing G Educational Kids Connect the Dots G Educational Learn Letter Sounds with Carnival Kids G Educational My Town : Stores G Educational Kids Reading Sight Words G Educational Learn colors for toddlers! Kids color games! G Educational Learn to Read with Tommy Turtle G Educational Baby Wooden Blocks Puzzle G Educational Kids Learn to Count 123 G Educational Baby Phone. Kids Game G Educational Puzzles for Toddlers with Learning Words for Kids G Educational Toca Mini G Educational Bridge Constructor Portal G Puzzle Energy: Anti Stress Loops G Puzzle 2048 G Puzzle Sudoku G Puzzle Nonogram.com - Picture cross puzzle game G Puzzle Flow Free: Hexes G Puzzle 2048 G Puzzle 2048 G Puzzle CONNECTION G Puzzle Mahjong 3 (Full) G Puzzle hocus. G Puzzle Red Herring G Puzzle Monument Valley 2 G Puzzle Flow Free: Warps G Puzzle Jigsaw Puzzles Real G Puzzle Death Squared G Puzzle Shapes G Puzzle Red Herring G Puzzle Andoku Sudoku 3 G Puzzle Classic Labyrinth 3d Maze - The Wooden Puzzle Game G Puzzle Lines - Physics Drawing Puzzle G Puzzle Mahjong (Full) G Puzzle Best Sudoku (Free) G Puzzle Agent A: A puzzle in disguise G Puzzle Sudoku G Puzzle Find The Difference - Spot It Game G Puzzle .projekt G Puzzle Square Paint G Puzzle Minesweeper Pro G Puzzle Disaster Will Strike G Puzzle Word Search Games in english G Puzzle Two Eyes - Nonogram G Puzzle Sudoku G Puzzle ELOH G Puzzle FRAMED G Puzzle Block Puzzle & Conquer G Puzzle 100 Blocks Puzzle G Puzzle FRAMED 2 G Puzzle Neighbours from Hell: Season 1 - Premium G Puzzle Cubes G Puzzle Moto X3M Bike Race Game G Racing Furious Car Driving 2017 G Racing Absolute Drift G Racing Offroad Legends 2 G Racing Stardew Valley G Role Playing My Bakery Empire - Bake, Decorate & Serve Cakes G Role Playing Roller Skating Girls - Dance on Wheels G Role Playing Magium - Text adventure RPG (CYOA) G Role Playing Rhythmic Gymnastics Dream Team: Girls Dance G Role Playing Sorcery! 3 G Role Playing Sorcery! 2 G Role Playing Sorcery! G Role Playing DIY Fashion Star - Design Hacks Clothing Game G Role Playing 80 Days G Role Playing Sorcery! 4 G Role Playing Hoplite G Role Playing Star WarsTM: KOTOR G Role Playing Mini Metro G Simulation Pocket City G Simulation This is the Police G Simulation Game Dev Tycoon G Simulation SimplePlanes G Simulation Fiz : Brewery Management Game G Simulation Getting Over it with Bennett Foddy G Simulation Extreme Landings Pro G Simulation Love Story Games: Teenage Drama G Simulation Taxi Game 2 G Simulation 7 Little Words: A fun twist on crossword puzzles G Word Crossword Puzzle Free G Word Word Search G Word English Guess The Phrase G Word Word Search G Word Work Breaker G Word Moon+ Reader Pro A Books & Reference Dictionary.com Premium A Books & Reference Encyclopedia by Farlex A Books & Reference Science Dictionary by Farlex A Books & Reference Deutsches Wörterbuch A Books & Reference Dictionnaire francais A Books & Reference Toca Kitchen Sushi Restaurant A Education ISS Live Now: Live Earth View and ISS Tracker A Education King of Math Junior A Education Star Tracker - Mobile Sky Map & Stargazing guide A Education Drawing Pad A Education Learn Spanish Phrases | Spanish Translator A Education King of Math A Education Flashcards - Study, Memorize & Improve Vocabulary A Education Mermaids A Education VoiceTooner - Voice changer with cartoons A Entertainment Voice changer with effects A Entertainment ColorMe - Coloring Book Free A Entertainment Decision Roulette A Entertainment White Noise Generator A Music & Audio Smart Recorder - High-quality voice recorder A Music & Audio jetAudio HD Music Player Plus A Music & Audio Rain Sounds - Sleep & Relax A Music & Audio Sound Meter A Music & Audio Perfect Piano A Music & Audio Voice Recorder A Music & Audio Real Guitar - Guitar Playing Made Easy. A Music & Audio Phonograph Music Player A Music & Audio Sleep Timer (Turn music off) A Music & Audio RevHeadz Engine Sounds A Music & Audio Ukelele Tuner A Music & Audio Voice Recorder Pro A Music & Audio myTuner Radio App: FM Radio + Internet Radio Tuner A Music & Audio Tunable: Music Practice Tools A Music & Audio Photo Studio PRO A Photography Camera MX - Photo & Video Camera A Photography MIX by Camera360 A Photography Nebi - Film Photo A Photography TouchRetouch A Photography PixelLab - Text on pictures A Photography Photo Editor A Photography Footej Camera A Photography Pixgram - video photo slideshow A Photography Pic Stitch - #1 Collage Maker A Photography Text on Photo - Fontmania A Photography Handy Photo A Photography Photo Editor PRO A Photography Easy Voice Recorder Pro A Productivity Password Manager SafeInCloud Pro A Productivity Business Calendar 2 - Agenda, Planner & Organizer A Productivity Notebloc PDF Scanner App - Scan, save & share A Productivity My Notes - Notepad A Productivity To Do List A Productivity Business Calendar Pro A Productivity Password Safe - Secure Password Manager A Productivity All-in-One Calculator A Productivity CalenGoo - Calendar and Tasks A Productivity Enpass Password Manager A Productivity AppLocker | Lock Apps - Fingerprint, PIN, Pattern A Productivity dataDex - Pokedex for Pokemon A Tools Laser Level A Tools Unit Converter A Tools Signal Spy - Monitor Signal Strength & Data Usage A Tools Lexis Audio Editor A Tools WiFi Warden A Tools File Manager A Tools Barcode Scanner A Tools The Zueira's Voice A Tools Simple Speedcheck A Tools Ultra Lock - App Lock, Photo and Video Vault A Tools Internet Speed Test Original - WiFi Analyzer A Tools Tasker A Tools NOAA Weather International A Weather Weather XL PRO - Weather radar & 10 day forecast A Weather AccuWeather: Live weather forecast & storm radar A Weather Terraria G Adventure Unified Remote Full A Tools Hi-Q MP3 Voicce Recorder Pro A Tools Weather Live° A Weather Daylio - Diary, Journal, Mood Tracker A Lifestyle VivaVideo PRO Video Editor HD A Tools Sleepo: Relaxing sounds, Sleep A Health & Fitness White Noise A Health & Fitness Einstein's Riddle Logic Puzzles G Board Pet World Premium - animal shelter - care of them G Simulation Anime Love Story Games: ✨ Shadowtime ✨ G Simulation FlipaClip: Cartoon animation A Art & Design Infinite Painter A Art & Design Alarm Clock with Missions & Loud Ringtones -Alarmy A Productivity FunnyFood Kindergarten learning games for toddlers G Educational Pastry Paradise G Puzzle Sago Mini Pet Cafe G Pretend Play Wonder Zoo - Animal rescue ! G Casual Spending Tracker A Finance TRIVIA 360 G Trivia First Words for Baby G Education One Line G Puzzle Evoland G Role Playing Cytus II G Music & Audio Sally's Law G Adventure Traffix G Simulation Podcast Republic - Podcast Player & Radio App A Music & Audio Gem Miner 2 G Adventure HEX G Puzzle Pics 2 Words - A free Infinity Search Puzzle Game G Word Weather Kitty - Forecast, Radar & Cat Pictures A Weather Word Search - A free game with infinite puzzles G Puzzle Money Manager Expense & Budget A Finance Tempest: Pirate Action RPG Premium G Role Playing My Very Hungry Caterpillar A Educational Pinball Flipper Classic 11in1 - Arcade Breakout 18 G Arcade Number Mazes: Rikudo Puzzles G Puzzle Cut the Rope FULL FREE G Puzzle ArtFlow: Paint Draw Sketchbook A Art & Design ∞ Infinity Loop G Puzzle Little Panda Fireman A Educational Cut the Rope 2 G Puzzle Brain It On! - Physics Puzzles G Puzzle Power Girls Super City- Superhero Salon & Pets G Educational Cross DJ Pro - Mix your music A Music & Audio Little Panda's Jewl Adventure G Educational Decipher: The Brain Game G Puzzle Diaro - Diary, Journal, Notes, Mood Tracker A Lifestyle What's inside the box? G Puzzle Cut the Rope: Time Travel G Puzzle StoryToys Rapunzel A Educational Kids Animals Jigsaw Puzzles ❤🦄 A Educational Jigsaw Puzzles - Puzzle Game G Puzzle Dumb Ways to Die 2: The Games G Casual Quotes Creator A Photography Jurassic World - Dinosaurs A Educational Animal Puzzles for Kids G Puzzle Pixel Art: Color by Number G Puzzle King of Dragon Pass: Text Adventure RPG G Role Playing Drive Simulator G Role Playing Door Kickers G Strategy Fill-In Crosswords G Puzzle Vertical Adventure : Jump, Die, Retry G Arcade KWGT Kustom Widget Maker A Personalization KLWP Live Wallpaper Maker A Personalization Rain Alarm A Weather Code Karts Pre-coding for Kids G Educational Harmony: Relaxing Music Puzzles G Puzzle Learn to Read & Save Animals, Engish Phonics ABC A Educational Teslagrad G Adventure Cut the Rope: Magic G Puzzle Walk Band - Mulltitracks Music A Music & Audio Elmo Loves 123s A Education OK Golf G Sports Sesame Street Alphabet Kitchen G Education Busy Shapes & Colors G Education HiPER Calc Pro A Tools Domino Game * Best Dominoes G Board DJ Loop Pads A Music & Audio Portal Knights G Adventure Dominoes - Best Classic Dominos Game G Board Stop Motion Studio Pro A Photography Jigsaw Puzzles Epic G Puzzle Cursive Writing Wizard - Handwriting G Education

This table reflects the titles we've been able to find on Play Pass, which debuted on September 23, 2019. Last updated December 26, 2019.