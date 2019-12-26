Wireless security camera systems offering HD video often tend to be pricey, but they don't necessarily have to be. Thanks to this deal, you'll be able to secure your household without breaking the bank. Anker's eufyCam 2 two-camera bundle, which works both indoors and outdoors, is currently selling for $300, which is $50 less than usual.

The eufyCam 2 features a Full HD sensor for crisper images, night vision, and two-way audio, letting you see what's going on at night and talk to visitors remotely. It also works with Assistant and Alexa, so you'll be able to keep an eye on your yard directly from your smart display. Most importantly, the cameras come with a built-in battery, which can last up to a year, so you won't really have to worry about charging them. Also, unlike the competition, they don't require any subscription, and the base station comes with 16GB of storage to save your footage.

The bundle includes two wireless cameras, which can be mounted both indoors and outdoors, as they're designed to withstand harsh conditions thanks to their IP67 rating. The units come with a base unit, which also acts as a Wi-Fi repeater, allowing you to boost your home network.