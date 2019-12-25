Google Stadia's pricing model is better than a lot of people expected. There's no required monthly fee for streaming games you already purchased (up to 1080p/60FPS), but there will also be a Stadia Pro membership with better quality and free/discounted games. Now the last piece of the pricing puzzle has been revealed: how much the games will cost.

Google today announced how much each Stadia launch title will cost, and there's not much in the way of suprises. Stadia games will cost around the same amount as their counterparts on modern consoles — with some exceptions. Here's the full breakdown:

Stadia Launch Games Pricing Assassin's Creed Odyssey - $59.99 $30.00 Stadia Pro Deal

Gylt - $29.99

Just Dance 2020 - $49.99

Kine - $19.99

Mortal Kombat 11 - $59.99 $41.99 Stadia Pro Deal

Red Dead Redemption 2 - Launch Edition - $59.99

Samurai Shodown - $59.99

Thumper - $19.99

Shadow of the Tomb Raider - $59.99

Rise of the Tomb Raider - $29.99

Tomb Raider 2013 - $19.99 $10.00 Stadia Pro Deal

Final Fantasy XV - $39.99 $29.99 Stadia Pro Deal Special Editions: Assassin's Creed Odyssey Stadia Ultimate Edition - $119.99 - $60.00 Stadia Pro Deal

- Mortal Kombat 11 Premium Edition - $89.99 $62.99 Stadia Pro Deal

Red Dead Redemption 2 Special Edition - $79.99

Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition - $99.99

It makes perfect sense for Stadia to charge $60 for newer games like RDR2 and Mortal Kombat 11, since those titles are relatively new, but some of the other full-price games haven't been $60 on other platforms in a long time.

One example is Assassin's Creed Odyssey, which is over a year old at this point, and currently goes for around $30 on consoles. Shadow of the Tomb Raider is even older, and the Definitive Edition currently costs $40 on Xbox and PS4. Steam's regular sales have made the PC versions cheaper on many occasions, like Final Fantasy XV for $25.

That being said, Stadia doesn't require a console/PC or a monthly subscription, so the fact that Stadia titles are still priced similarly to their console equivalents is impressive. There's also nothing stopping Google from running sales in the future — perhaps there might be one to coincide with the widespread Stadia release in 2020.