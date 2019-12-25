Only a handful of apps have passed 5 billion total installations on Android, mostly as a result of pre-installations by phone makers. The latest application to pass that milestone is none other than Google Drive, joining Chrome, Gmail, and Facebook in the 5 billion club.

The Play Store listing for Drive now reports over 5 billion installs, but as with nearly every other app that passes such a milestone, pre-installations account for a large chunk of that number. Google has required Drive to come with all new Android phones for years, and before that, it was the Google Docs app.

